Patch 0.20.22

New Work Town, Bed Town and Stockpile Assignment System
- Villagers no longer try to find the nearest towns or beds or stockpile to work with, removing the possibility of villagers running off to other towns to work, sleep or eat.
- Talk to a villager to assign the town to work in, using the choices inside "Can you take a moment to..." and "Could you start working...".
- You can choose to assign the work/bed town to a single villager, or to all villagers who are standing nearby you.
Work Town
- You can select any Village or Town to work in. Castles and Siege Camps are restricted to the owner and his/her allies.
- Villagers automatically assign themselves to the Stockpile of their Work Town. If it doesn't exist, they will use your Pack Horse instead.
Bed Town
- Same as the Work Town, assigning a Bed Town will assign all free beds to your villagers.
- If there are no beds or not enough beds, the villager will be assign a bed in Caringtown Castle.
Changes:
- Added an AFK Protection notification that lasts for 4 minutes, to show that you have AFK Protection enabled.
- Wages, rent, income and taxes are processed at a random duration around 10 minutes instead of a fixed 10 minutes.
Fixes:
- Villagers not working after interacting with the pack horse.
- Villagers not doing anything at their resources.
- Blacksmiths saying not enough ores and wood in the stockpile even though there are enough.
- Negative final profit not being deducted from the pack horse.
Changed files in this update