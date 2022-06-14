6/14/2022
7.0.1 Hotfix
New Features:
Created new default battle music.
Misc:
Fixed talent points for NG+. (old NG+ saves receive 10
talent points)
Fixed ghostship level for NG+. (old NG+ saves receive
5 ghostship levels)
