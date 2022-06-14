 Skip to content

Wooden Ocean update for 14 June 2022

7.0.1 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6/14/2022
7.0.1 Hotfix

New Features:
Created new default battle music.

Misc:
Fixed talent points for NG+. (old NG+ saves receive 10
talent points)
Fixed ghostship level for NG+. (old NG+ saves receive
5 ghostship levels)

