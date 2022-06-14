 Skip to content

Toaster Defense update for 14 June 2022

v 1.0.7 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Big Kitchen Level 6 Wave Completion (10 --> 5)
  • Adjusted Player Hitbox and Hurtbox
  • Reload Time (3s --> 2.5s)
  • Player Knockback Invincibility Time (1s --> 1.25s)
  • Dash Invincibility Frames (22f --> 24f)
  • Player UI Scale Increase
  • Fixed glitch where player wouldn't turn around while game was in slow motion
  • Lamp Fire Rate (1s --> .75s)
  • Upgraded Lamp Fire Rate ( .5s --> .33s)

