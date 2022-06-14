- Big Kitchen Level 6 Wave Completion (10 --> 5)
- Adjusted Player Hitbox and Hurtbox
- Reload Time (3s --> 2.5s)
- Player Knockback Invincibility Time (1s --> 1.25s)
- Dash Invincibility Frames (22f --> 24f)
- Player UI Scale Increase
- Fixed glitch where player wouldn't turn around while game was in slow motion
- Lamp Fire Rate (1s --> .75s)
- Upgraded Lamp Fire Rate ( .5s --> .33s)
Toaster Defense update for 14 June 2022
v 1.0.7 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update