ADDITIONS
- New manpower mechanics. Entirely optional and subject to changes very soon as it might not be perfectly balanced, expect incoming updates :p
This new mechanics has been implemented because some players wanted a soft unit cap.
This new mechanics is OFF by default and cannot be turned ON in campaign for balance purposes. Quick game only feature. Every VPs on the map will provide the player with a certain amount of manpower and units will now have an extra cost (in manpower) as well as their base cost. Every unit has a different manpower cost, so making planes will not be as expensive as recruiting an infantry division.
This new mechanics comes with a new policy category: Conscription. I currently made 3 levels of conscription. Every level of conscription grants more available manpower but reduces the damage of new units.
This feature is save and multiplayer compatible. No need to start a new game to enable it. I cannot guarantee however that you will not be exceeding the manpower limit you should be having. Nothing serious though, you just won’t be able to buy new units!
- New achievements in link to the new manpower mechanics: Have 0 manpower (Krieg ist verloren), and enact the very last conscription policy (scraping the barrel).
CHANGES
- I made land and naval mines instantly available (no turn to produce) as they should be carried with destroyers / engineers at all times.
FIXES
- Paratroopers didn’t make a plane sound when being deployed.
Changed depots in 6.3.2 branch