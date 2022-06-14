 Skip to content

MewnBase update for 14 June 2022

v0.54 - June 2022 Update

Last edited by Wendy

New Features

  • Mining Rig: New base module that uses a lot of power, but will continually harvest ore and other resources automatically.
  • Brought back Refined Scrap. Recycler now deconstructs items as well as converting Refined Scrap into Metal.
  • Garden Patch and Greenhouse now sparkle/animate when they're finished growing instead of [!] icon.
  • Load-Game menu overhaul: In details view, the most recent save is always first, even if it's an auto-save. Hovering over older save revisions will also show you the screenshot for where you were.
  • You can now right-click on the Map to place a waypoint marker that appears on the HUD radar.
  • Radioactive rocks now glow in the dark.
  • Added a button to deconstruct a rocket at a local launchpad, and you can also now deconstruct rockets at remote launchpads in the Destinations list.
  • Seed Bar crafting recipe now requires just 2x normal Seeds instead of also needing Root Seeds.
  • Popup animation polish.
  • Made Launchpad placement more forgiving, and fixed issue where it could be built on top of other tiles/resources.
  • Right-click to consume certain items from a storage containers without having to move it to your inventory first.
  • Different item-pickup notification text while driving Dozer.
  • Added Finnish translation, plus general localization updates.
  • Game now uses libGDX 1.11.0.

Bug Fixes

  • Fire Geysers no longer show up as "Tile" on the map.
  • Fixed issue where player couldn't attack creatures if standing too close to them.
  • Hid the saves folder button on the Load Game screen for systems that don't support it.
  • Fixed a mistake where Indoor Workbench was consuming base water.
  • Fixed issue where the [!] icon would remain over a Powered Water Collector tile after it was deconstructed.
  • Fixed how Lightning damage is calculated. Made the warning glows larger to better reflect their damage radius.
  • Fixed a mistake with the rate at which Water Collectors make water.
  • Fixed the initial state of the day/night clock icon after loading a game.
  • Fixed issue where the Rocket could be flown without being fueled.
  • Fixed issue where Solar Panels would blink the "no-power" icon on them.
  • Added a null-check for footprints to prevent a crash.
  • Fixed a crash when reducing tool durability.
  • itch.io Windows version should now auto-install the VC++ 2010 Redistributable when you install the game via the Itch desktop app.
  • Fixed issue when Mining Rig is under-powered and would glitch on and off quickly
  • Fixed issue where Mining Rig wouldn't save its mining progress.
  • Fixed issue Auto-Crafter job UI text issue.
Known Issues
  • Erratic vehicle physics when v-sync is turned off.
  • Player's harvest animation sometimes won't play.
  • Windows: Playing fullscreen and using alt-tab will prevent the in-game console (F1) from working.

Thanks to everyone that has helped report bugs, either by sending me crashlogs or posting them on the Discord server!

