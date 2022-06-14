Hotfix 14/06

- Apocalyptic choregraphy was bugged
- Infernal howl is now only one use
- Archon pants visual didn't fit well in the other shoes visuals
- When going in cave, you were sometimes too close to the exit and went back to town unexpectedly
- Invulnerability wasn't working well, you could still get damage
- "Thunder damage" due to orbs is now mitigated with the magical armor of the aim, and diminished if you're doing a AOE attack.
- Fixed polish text file, a lot of old values were written for objects.
Hellslave update for 14 June 2022
