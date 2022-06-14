 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellslave update for 14 June 2022

Hotfix 14/06

Share · View all patches · Build 8933573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Apocalyptic choregraphy was bugged
  • Infernal howl is now only one use
  • Archon pants visual didn't fit well in the other shoes visuals
  • When going in cave, you were sometimes too close to the exit and went back to town unexpectedly
  • Invulnerability wasn't working well, you could still get damage
  • "Thunder damage" due to orbs is now mitigated with the magical armor of the aim, and diminished if you're doing a AOE attack.
  • Fixed polish text file, a lot of old values were written for objects.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link