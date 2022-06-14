Information Overhaul Update V1.5

[New]
- Added Stats to all the rewards in the lab
- Added Description to all the rewards in the lab
- Added Map Legends to the In-Game Radar
- Added Tips in the loading Screen
- Added "Skip bosses Animation Choice" in the options menu
- Added In-Game UI to show the number of HQ Drones in building mode
- Added In-Game UI to show the player stats in building mode
- Added a way to highlight all ship parts when hovering on a chip reward and highlighting all ship chips when hovering on a part reward in building mode
[Bugs Fixed]
- Fuel Tanks fuel amount bug when Adding or removing tanks
- Game starts playing when the camera is still coming back from Boss
- Saving System Bug erasing the progress when changing devices
[Balancing]
- Flame Turret Rotation Speed reduced
Changed files in this update