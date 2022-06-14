 Skip to content

Run Build Pew! update for 14 June 2022

Information Overhaul Update V1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[New]

  • Added Stats to all the rewards in the lab
  • Added Description to all the rewards in the lab
  • Added Map Legends to the In-Game Radar
  • Added Tips in the loading Screen
  • Added "Skip bosses Animation Choice" in the options menu
  • Added In-Game UI to show the number of HQ Drones in building mode
  • Added In-Game UI to show the player stats in building mode
  • Added a way to highlight all ship parts when hovering on a chip reward and highlighting all ship chips when hovering on a part reward in building mode

[Bugs Fixed]

  • Fuel Tanks fuel amount bug when Adding or removing tanks
  • Game starts playing when the camera is still coming back from Boss
  • Saving System Bug erasing the progress when changing devices

[Balancing]

  • Flame Turret Rotation Speed reduced

