CBS Eftm Build 1.5.1

Making a few updates today:
Minor Patch 1.5.1 Notes
- Game has an exit button now.
- The relief vs stuck algorithm is rebalanced, as well as dex benefit amount.
- The secret shop will now buy tickets for 300 kreds each.
- Stage spawn frequencies have been rebalanced, Carriages will now spawn approximately 5% more often.
- Mystery box action and manual drive upgrades now function properly, and trigger properly on command.
- Track completion now rewards half the kreds it used to.
Changed files in this update