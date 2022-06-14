 Skip to content

CBS: Eftm 3D update for 14 June 2022

CBS Eftm Build 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8933043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Making a few updates today:

Minor Patch 1.5.1 Notes

  • Game has an exit button now.
  • The relief vs stuck algorithm is rebalanced, as well as dex benefit amount.
  • The secret shop will now buy tickets for 300 kreds each.
  • Stage spawn frequencies have been rebalanced, Carriages will now spawn approximately 5% more often.
  • Mystery box action and manual drive upgrades now function properly, and trigger properly on command.
  • Track completion now rewards half the kreds it used to.
