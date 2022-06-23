Update 1.1.0.2 + Sale

Hello, friends!
Townsmen VR is getting a new Patch on Steam. It includes a bunch of fixes all over the place and a couple new features. We hope you enjoy it and thank you so much for playing!
Full Patch Notes - Version 1.1.0.2
New features:
• Added improved building placement feedback: color coded outlines now show the required even space around the construction site.
• Made talking NPCs actually look at the player.
• Added Steam Community Items (Trading cards, badges, emoticons, backgrounds).
General fixes:
• You are now able to drop townies on your hand without them falling over.
• Implemented new underwater shaders for all levels to prevent flickering.
• Fixed an issue with townies interrupting each other's work in certain situations.
• Implemented saving for quest timers (also used for sandbox attacks and more), previously when you saved while they were running, they would always restart after loading.
• Fixed save & load issue on resource chests after some contents have been depleted.
• Fixed underwater splash effects at the player's hands appearing way below the ocean's surface.
Ship and trading specific fixes:
• Updated save system to ensure that the ship starts the route where it was saved instead of going back to the first waypoint.
• Fixed issue with lost trade player ship on save & load while returning from horizon.
• Fixed the hook at the harbor being too low at the start and then jumping up the first time it is used for trading.
• Fixed an error on ships that aren't setup for trading.
• Fixed random attacks always coming from same route.
• Fixed errors connected to interrupted trades.
Level specific fixes:
• Made harbor indestructible on Solitary Island and Sunken Island.
• Made the 10 minute timer for Smuggler's Cove quests to build town buildings optional, now if you already have built those buildings, the timer will be skipped.
• Fixed softlock in New Port where a pirate ship wouldn't come back if you had a lot of troops already when it disappeared on the horizon.
UI specific fixes:
• Fixed issue that building info can't be reopened.
• Fixed the UI pointer ray disappearing when placing a construction site and then opening another menu (like the main menu) before the placement timer has finished.
• Fixed the UI pointer ray being blocked while placing building addons. Now it should be possible to build several addons in quick succession.
• Increased scale of build menu and island info.
• Research for buildings of the highest levels is now locked until the previous level has been researched (affecting church and barracks for sowrdsmen and crossbowmen).
• Fixed issues with info UI.
• Updated building info UI of gold mine to use the same layout as all the others.
• Adjusted info UI layout on harbor and ship.
• Fixed harbor info UI to properly show resource display of used storage after loading.
