Update 1.1.0.2 + Sale

Hello, friends!

Townsmen VR is getting a new Patch on Steam. It includes a bunch of fixes all over the place and a couple new features. We hope you enjoy it and thank you so much for playing!

Full Patch Notes - Version 1.1.0.2

New features:

• Added improved building placement feedback: color coded outlines now show the required even space around the construction site.

• Made talking NPCs actually look at the player.

• Added Steam Community Items (Trading cards, badges, emoticons, backgrounds).

General fixes:

• You are now able to drop townies on your hand without them falling over.

• Implemented new underwater shaders for all levels to prevent flickering.

• Fixed an issue with townies interrupting each other's work in certain situations.

• Implemented saving for quest timers (also used for sandbox attacks and more), previously when you saved while they were running, they would always restart after loading.

• Fixed save & load issue on resource chests after some contents have been depleted.

• Fixed underwater splash effects at the player's hands appearing way below the ocean's surface.

Ship and trading specific fixes:

• Updated save system to ensure that the ship starts the route where it was saved instead of going back to the first waypoint.

• Fixed issue with lost trade player ship on save & load while returning from horizon.

• Fixed the hook at the harbor being too low at the start and then jumping up the first time it is used for trading.

• Fixed an error on ships that aren't setup for trading.

• Fixed random attacks always coming from same route.

• Fixed errors connected to interrupted trades.

Level specific fixes:

• Made harbor indestructible on Solitary Island and Sunken Island.

• Made the 10 minute timer for Smuggler's Cove quests to build town buildings optional, now if you already have built those buildings, the timer will be skipped.

• Fixed softlock in New Port where a pirate ship wouldn't come back if you had a lot of troops already when it disappeared on the horizon.

UI specific fixes:

• Fixed issue that building info can't be reopened.

• Fixed the UI pointer ray disappearing when placing a construction site and then opening another menu (like the main menu) before the placement timer has finished.

• Fixed the UI pointer ray being blocked while placing building addons. Now it should be possible to build several addons in quick succession.

• Increased scale of build menu and island info.

• Research for buildings of the highest levels is now locked until the previous level has been researched (affecting church and barracks for sowrdsmen and crossbowmen).

• Fixed issues with info UI.

• Updated building info UI of gold mine to use the same layout as all the others.

• Adjusted info UI layout on harbor and ship.

• Fixed harbor info UI to properly show resource display of used storage after loading.