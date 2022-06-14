- Woke up the Lich Queen's underling minions
- Make the Lich Queen dungeon work correctly in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue with loading games where a consort has given you a quest
- Fixed an issue with loading games where you're in a dungeon
- Added back and fixed Heart's Fluctuate and Rage's Turmoil ability
- Make the "fight your guardian" quest correctly appear when the game starts
- For modding: if you add a dungeon to the Complete folder, it will now also still generate normal dungeons
The Genesis Project update for 14 June 2022
Patch 0.5.0-11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update