The Genesis Project update for 14 June 2022

Patch 0.5.0-11

Build 8932634

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Woke up the Lich Queen's underling minions
  • Make the Lich Queen dungeon work correctly in multiplayer
  • Fixed an issue with loading games where a consort has given you a quest
  • Fixed an issue with loading games where you're in a dungeon
  • Added back and fixed Heart's Fluctuate and Rage's Turmoil ability
  • Make the "fight your guardian" quest correctly appear when the game starts
  • For modding: if you add a dungeon to the Complete folder, it will now also still generate normal dungeons

