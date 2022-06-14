Version 0614.22 Update

<UPDATE>
- Improved to support AZERTY keyboard layout as normal.
- Fixed an issue where the keyboard layout was initialized when the game was restarted.
- You can now see the total increase due to this artifact in the tooltip of the relics.
- The problem of being trapped in the stone walls of the chapel has been fixed.
<NOTICE>
- About two weeks ago, I suddenly moved to another house.
It took a long time to prepare, but I didn't expect it to take this long to clean up.
Now, the move and clean up was barely completed :s
I'm really sorry for late.
Changed files in this update