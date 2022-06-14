 Skip to content

Nightfall Comes update for 14 June 2022

Version 0614.22 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8932562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Improved to support AZERTY keyboard layout as normal.
  • Fixed an issue where the keyboard layout was initialized when the game was restarted.
  • You can now see the total increase due to this artifact in the tooltip of the relics.
  • The problem of being trapped in the stone walls of the chapel has been fixed.
<NOTICE>
  • About two weeks ago, I suddenly moved to another house.
    It took a long time to prepare, but I didn't expect it to take this long to clean up.

Now, the move and clean up was barely completed :s
I'm really sorry for late.

