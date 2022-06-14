Patch Notes | 1.1.0 (14 June 2022) | Difficulty Update

- 10 new easy levels for beginner players that explain the game mechanics better. Trivial for puzzle enjoyers, but very needed for casual players. Now there are 160 levels in total.
- Simplified a few starting levels based on observations of how players play them on Twitch and YouTube. Don't worry, hard puzzles remain untouched.
- Changed the level order a lot, there are more easier levels first and the harder one got pushed to the later stage of the game. This doesn't change the overall difficulty of them game, just eases the player into it better. Levels from 1 to 60 should be more approachable now.
- Fixed minor visual error in one of the level switch animation
- Removed decorations on a few levels that obstructed the view too much
- Fixed bug, where the game wouldn't switch to skipped levels after finishing the last level
- Fixed bug, where the interface would hide too late in the level switch animation
Please consider leaving a review for the game on Steam, either negative or positive. This help with the game discoverability. Cheers!
Changed files in this update