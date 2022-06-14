 Skip to content

Substance 3D Stager 2022 update for 14 June 2022

Bug fix release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • [Data] Fixed an issue where pasted and duplicated objects were not properly saved and reloaded.
  • [Data] Fixed an issue where decals could be corrupted and prevent files from loading again. The files will now load but the decals may be missing and need to be re-applied.
  • [Libraries] Fixed an issue where images were unable to be saved to Libraries.
  • [UI] Fixed an issue that allowed the environment light to be deleted when the environment light was selected, even if not the visible tab.
  • [Undo] Fixed an issue where reverting a file to a saved state was not undoable.

