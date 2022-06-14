 Skip to content

Immortal Life update for 14 June 2022

Alpha Branch Update 0.4.46

Share · View all patches · Build 8931922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixed

  • Fixed a bug that makes you lose the recipe in the V.0.4.45, please use your Save Backup from the previous version, If you don’t have a backup, please contact Steven on our Discord Server
  • Fixed a bug that makes your crops at least Superior (S)
  • Fixed a bug that makes one-time-collected crops could be collected multiple times
  • Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you collect new crops.
  • Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you have your adventure in the Yuhua Mystic Realm.
  • Fixed a bug that makes the monsters don’t show up in the collection manual
  • Fixed a bug that makes some places in Yuhua Mystic Realm stuck your character there.
  • Fixed a bug that makes you can’t collect items in Yuhua Mystic Realm.
  • Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you use Shennong Scythe in the Yuhua Mystic Realm
  • Fixed a bug that makes you can’t redeem recipe
  • Fixed a bug that relates to the Quest of Li Mengqing
  • Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you cook the Frosty Night Soup in our Cooking Mini-Game

