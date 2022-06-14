Alpha Branch Update 0.4.46

Bug Fixed
- Fixed a bug that makes you lose the recipe in the V.0.4.45, please use your Save Backup from the previous version, If you don’t have a backup, please contact Steven on our Discord Server
- Fixed a bug that makes your crops at least Superior (S)
- Fixed a bug that makes one-time-collected crops could be collected multiple times
- Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you collect new crops.
- Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you have your adventure in the Yuhua Mystic Realm.
- Fixed a bug that makes the monsters don’t show up in the collection manual
- Fixed a bug that makes some places in Yuhua Mystic Realm stuck your character there.
- Fixed a bug that makes you can’t collect items in Yuhua Mystic Realm.
- Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you use Shennong Scythe in the Yuhua Mystic Realm
- Fixed a bug that makes you can’t redeem recipe
- Fixed a bug that relates to the Quest of Li Mengqing
- Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you cook the Frosty Night Soup in our Cooking Mini-Game
Changed depots in console branch