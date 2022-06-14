 Skip to content

art of rally update for 14 June 2022

Update V1.3.5

art of rally update for 14 June 2022

Update V1.3.5

Build 8931693

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Picture by Toucan

A small update of fixes and improvements as we gear up for the Indonesia launch!

Changelog

improvements

  • updated Unity engine version
  • improved some erroneous Chinese (Simplified) localisations in photo mode
  • various collision and prop fixes
  • filled a gap on kvannkjosen that the car could get stuck in

fixes

  • fixed an issue where repeatedly switching custom liveries could cause a memory leak
  • fixed an issue where the car could roll away from the starting line if the game was left running
  • fixed an issue with screenshots not working when running the game through Vulkan
  • fixed an issue where car damage could persist between game modes
  • fixed some minor UI alignment/scaling issues
  • fixed issues with selecting different ghost types
  • fixed an issue where two player cars could spawn on stage start
  • fixed an issue where the car could spawn in the air on stage start
  • fixed an issue where friends times could not be seen
  • various minor codes fixes and improvements

