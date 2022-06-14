Update V1.3.5

Picture by Toucan
A small update of fixes and improvements as we gear up for the Indonesia launch!
Changelog
improvements
- updated Unity engine version
- improved some erroneous Chinese (Simplified) localisations in photo mode
- various collision and prop fixes
- filled a gap on kvannkjosen that the car could get stuck in
fixes
- fixed an issue where repeatedly switching custom liveries could cause a memory leak
- fixed an issue where the car could roll away from the starting line if the game was left running
- fixed an issue with screenshots not working when running the game through Vulkan
- fixed an issue where car damage could persist between game modes
- fixed some minor UI alignment/scaling issues
- fixed issues with selecting different ghost types
- fixed an issue where two player cars could spawn on stage start
- fixed an issue where the car could spawn in the air on stage start
- fixed an issue where friends times could not be seen
- various minor codes fixes and improvements
