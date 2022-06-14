 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zetria update for 14 June 2022

1.1.0 - Xbox Controller Support

Share · View all patches · Build 8931648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controllers

  • Added support for Xbox controller input. You still need a mouse for a few things like menus, so technically only partial support, but the gameplay itself is working.
  • There might be some issues, especially since gamepads are different or have different sensitivity. If you find something especially unplayable, let me know and I’ll try to fix it
  • Even with standard Xbox layout, there still might be a need to set cursor joystick to the right stick in Steam controller set up
  • Other controllers like PS4/5 might need some custom Steam controller profile set up to work comfortably, looking into how to improve this a bit...

Other stuff

  • Using a keycard on an already opened door won’t waste it anymore
  • A few other small fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1960921
  • Loading history…
Depot 1960922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link