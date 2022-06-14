1.1.0 - Xbox Controller Support

Controllers
- Added support for Xbox controller input. You still need a mouse for a few things like menus, so technically only partial support, but the gameplay itself is working.
- There might be some issues, especially since gamepads are different or have different sensitivity. If you find something especially unplayable, let me know and I’ll try to fix it
- Even with standard Xbox layout, there still might be a need to set cursor joystick to the right stick in Steam controller set up
- Other controllers like PS4/5 might need some custom Steam controller profile set up to work comfortably, looking into how to improve this a bit...
Other stuff
- Using a keycard on an already opened door won’t waste it anymore
- A few other small fixes
