Beta update 1.4.08b

Features
- Added experimental light item - Pain
With this release we're testing a new type of light item. Every time you complete the game with this item it will be downgraded. -1 to every primary stat except Health. How far will you endure the pain?
Bug Fixes
- Cursed Bounty can be used in boss rooms now
- Fixed Heart Power behaving strange
- Fixed a bug where the percentage difference tooltip when equipping items would be multiplied by 100
Balance
- Echo Spellbook now uses an "equip scroll" cooldown rather than a attack cooldown
To access the Beta:
- Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.
Changed depots in beta branch