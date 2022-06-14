 Skip to content

Ring of Pain update for 14 June 2022

Beta update 1.4.08b

Share · View all patches · Build 8930788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features

  • Added experimental light item - Pain
    With this release we're testing a new type of light item. Every time you complete the game with this item it will be downgraded. -1 to every primary stat except Health. How far will you endure the pain?

Bug Fixes

  • Cursed Bounty can be used in boss rooms now
  • Fixed Heart Power behaving strange
  • Fixed a bug where the percentage difference tooltip when equipping items would be multiplied by 100

Balance

  • Echo Spellbook now uses an "equip scroll" cooldown rather than a attack cooldown
To access the Beta:
  • Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
  • Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8930788
Ring of Pain Content Depot 998741
