 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity update for 14 June 2022

Update Ver. 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8930698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I hope you're all enjoying TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity.

We've released a small update with the following features:

  • Minor bug fixes

Thank you very much for your continued support for the game!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link