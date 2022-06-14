 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 14 June 2022

Patch notes for v0.4.4

Patch notes for v0.4.4

  • Added ability to rename entities.
  • Entity names now also appear in some notifications.
  • Added save file location path and button that opens it.
  • Fixed issue when listing save files but some were not readable (possibly open by another process).
  • Fixed excessive food consumption by homeless people.
  • Fixed food consumption "overflow" during starvation.
  • Fixed chicken farm state when all chicken died due to starvation.
  • Fixed loop in logistics in vehicle depot when conveyors were connected.
  • Fixed "keep empty" in the shipyard to not cause logistics jobs with small quantities.
  • Fixed ID collision in key bindings for camera rotation.
  • Added more info to the error message when the game fails to start. This should be especially helpful to mod developers and users.
  • We are also working on supporting conveyors during area clone/cut operations, stay tuned!

