- Added ability to rename entities.
- Entity names now also appear in some notifications.
- Added save file location path and button that opens it.
- Fixed issue when listing save files but some were not readable (possibly open by another process).
- Fixed excessive food consumption by homeless people.
- Fixed food consumption "overflow" during starvation.
- Fixed chicken farm state when all chicken died due to starvation.
- Fixed loop in logistics in vehicle depot when conveyors were connected.
- Fixed "keep empty" in the shipyard to not cause logistics jobs with small quantities.
- Fixed ID collision in key bindings for camera rotation.
- Added more info to the error message when the game fails to start. This should be especially helpful to mod developers and users.
- We are also working on supporting conveyors during area clone/cut operations, stay tuned!
Captain of Industry update for 14 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
