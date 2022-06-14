FireAlpaca SE 2.8.2 Released - June 14th, 2022

Function Addition
- Added "Material Random" option to bitmap brush.
- Added "Select Foreground Color Range" to the Selection menu.
- Rectangles and ellipses in the Shape Brush can now have their aspect ratios fixed with the Shift key.
- Added square and circle to the shape brush.
- Brush store display icon has been added to the brush window.
Function Improvement
- Tool icon design changed.
- Animated GIF export quality has been improved.
- Brush spacing accuracy has been improved.
Failure Correction
- Fixed a crash that occurred when moving a halftone 8bpp layer by parts.
- Fixed a problem when drawing shapes with the dot brush.
- Fixed a bug when rotating the canvas 90 degrees (sometimes preventing brush painting).
Changed files in this update