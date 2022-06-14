 Skip to content

FireAlpaca SE update for 14 June 2022

FireAlpaca SE 2.8.2 Released - June 14th, 2022

Function Addition

  • Added "Material Random" option to bitmap brush.
  • Added "Select Foreground Color Range" to the Selection menu.
  • Rectangles and ellipses in the Shape Brush can now have their aspect ratios fixed with the Shift key.
  • Added square and circle to the shape brush.
  • Brush store display icon has been added to the brush window.

Function Improvement

  • Tool icon design changed.
  • Animated GIF export quality has been improved.
  • Brush spacing accuracy has been improved.

Failure Correction

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when moving a halftone 8bpp layer by parts.
  • Fixed a problem when drawing shapes with the dot brush.
  • Fixed a bug when rotating the canvas 90 degrees (sometimes preventing brush painting).

Changed files in this update

FireAlpaca SE Content Windows 32bit Depot 458751
FireAlpaca SE Content Windows 64bit Depot 458752
FireAlpaca SE Content Mac Depot 458753
