Dota 2 update for 13 June 2022
ClientVersion 5313
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Winterblight
- Modified Economy Item: Sword of the One True King
- Modified Economy Item: Summer Lineage Order of the Silvered Talon
Heroes
- Wraith King: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotIndexwith value of
10
- Wraith King: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_2
- Wraith King: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotTextwith value of
skeleton_king_vampiric_aura
- Wraith King: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
Extra notes