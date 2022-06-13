 Skip to content

Idle Spiral update for 13 June 2022

[v 1.5.0 DEFEAT THE STAR! ]

Share · View all patches · Build 8929192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added : New reward for T23 ~ T27
  • Added : 3 new spiral Designs.
  • Added : New Battle Upgrades
  • Added : New Z Reactors
  • Added : New Enemy "Pentangle"
  • Added : New parameter "Math Skill" is added. Math Skill has the effect of reducing the growth rate of enemies in Battle Spiral.
  • Added : New Challenge "Fury Challenge"
  • Added : Toggle with which you can decide whether auto omega prestige skip will be enabled after T prestige and challenge
  • Added : Added confirm window when you start challenge
  • Added : Hotkey for "Uncommon fix" and "Rare fix". (5, and 6)
  • Added : Spiral Point reassign. You can increase the number of reassignments with #Tornado Prestige
  • Fixed : Reward of "No Rebirth Challenge"
  • Improved: Battle Upgrade UI
  • Fixed : Notation setting doesn't save
    Important Change
  • When Attack Speed exceeds +400%, the increase is now diminish. Instead, you gain a new parameter "Multiattack" depending on the amount of Attack Speed, and your spiral will make additional attacks depending on the value of MultiAttack.
  • PI no longer offers rewards on "a", "b", "d", "e". Instead, the following changes are made
  • The amount of Alpha and Beta rewards will be slightly increased
  • Pi rewards will be in two rows
  • Gamma will now give rewards for "d"
  • Napier will have "e%", HP, ATK, and DEF rewards
