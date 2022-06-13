[v 1.5.0 DEFEAT THE STAR! ]
- Added : New reward for T23 ~ T27
- Added : 3 new spiral Designs.
- Added : New Battle Upgrades
- Added : New Z Reactors
- Added : New Enemy "Pentangle"
- Added : New parameter "Math Skill" is added. Math Skill has the effect of reducing the growth rate of enemies in Battle Spiral.
- Added : New Challenge "Fury Challenge"
- Added : Toggle with which you can decide whether auto omega prestige skip will be enabled after T prestige and challenge
- Added : Added confirm window when you start challenge
- Added : Hotkey for "Uncommon fix" and "Rare fix". (5, and 6)
- Added : Spiral Point reassign. You can increase the number of reassignments with #Tornado Prestige
- Fixed : Reward of "No Rebirth Challenge"
- Improved: Battle Upgrade UI
- Fixed : Notation setting doesn't save
Important Change
- When Attack Speed exceeds +400%, the increase is now diminish. Instead, you gain a new parameter "Multiattack" depending on the amount of Attack Speed, and your spiral will make additional attacks depending on the value of MultiAttack.
- PI no longer offers rewards on "a", "b", "d", "e". Instead, the following changes are made
- The amount of Alpha and Beta rewards will be slightly increased
- Pi rewards will be in two rows
- Gamma will now give rewards for "d"
- Napier will have "e%", HP, ATK, and DEF rewards
