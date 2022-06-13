 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 13 June 2022

Update Notes 13 June

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a notes section to the top bar, allowing you to set typed notes
  • Added ability to toggle between compact and large view of event history
  • Updated the New Game selection screen
  • Fixed bug where delete button on Edit Promotions screen highlighted the wrong promotion
  • Added list of contracts to Edit Workers screen (will make it editable down the line!)
  • Fixed bug where morale could be more than 100
  • Fixed bug where worker can have an injury but no return date
  • Fixed bug where vacating a title would mess up the title history
  • Fixed news sort order
  • Fixed Make History messaging
  • Fixed bug where worker could be booked by autobooker before their contract starts
  • Fixed bug where bookign would tell you a good stage was bare and hurt the segment
  • Fixed bug where someone will repeatedly get contract offers

Changed files in this update

Depot 1157702
Depot 1157703
