Update Notes 13 June

- Added a notes section to the top bar, allowing you to set typed notes
- Added ability to toggle between compact and large view of event history
- Updated the New Game selection screen
- Fixed bug where delete button on Edit Promotions screen highlighted the wrong promotion
- Added list of contracts to Edit Workers screen (will make it editable down the line!)
- Fixed bug where morale could be more than 100
- Fixed bug where worker can have an injury but no return date
- Fixed bug where vacating a title would mess up the title history
- Fixed news sort order
- Fixed Make History messaging
- Fixed bug where worker could be booked by autobooker before their contract starts
- Fixed bug where bookign would tell you a good stage was bare and hurt the segment
- Fixed bug where someone will repeatedly get contract offers
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 13 June 2022
