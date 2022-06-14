Update 1.4.6 released!

1.4.6 Introduces some much requested improvements and fixes. Enjoy!
Changelist
- Reintroduced optional camera noise (press C), this effect is slightly different from before.
- Added: A.I. data for races in the Short Circuit, Hangar C03, The Woodpecker and Liftoff Arena.
- Added: all-time best leaderboards for official races. You can view these in the leaderboards section as well as the top 3 coming by in the multiplayer room.
- Updated: when crashing or resetting during a tournament tryout, the score screen is now shown instead of going back to the tournaments selection screen again. The score screen now allows to directly do another tryout.
- Updated: leaderboards should load a lot faster than before.
- Updated: displaying a large leaderboard now allows to load chunks of scores in batches of 250 entries.
- Updated: Steam Workshop sharing panel to only allow to share content when the Steam Workshop EULA has been accepted.
- Fixed: drone setups with no blueprint saved in the file would make Liftoff hang in a loading screen.
- Fixed: a player could join and start a multiplayer game without having all necessary content loaded.
- Fixed: steam player information not always caching correctly.
- Fixed: issue with showing an error while signing up for a Liftoff Pro account, even though registration succeeded.
- Optimised: disk and memory usage of certain track items, potentially loading certain tracks faster on older hard drives.
Changed files in this update