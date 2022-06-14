Fallout 76 Test Your Metal Update Notes – June 14, 2022

Our latest update for Fallout 76 launches today, and it brings a triple-threat of new Public Events, Fallout 76 Season 9, Fallout 1st enhancements for the Scoreboard, Corpse Highlights, and much more to the game. Read on to catch all the details.

Can You Compete? Join forces with the Gladiators of Steel and “Test Your Metal” against an army of Rust Eagle robots across three rounds of combat at the Metal Dome in the Savage Divide.

Join forces with the Gladiators of Steel and “Test Your Metal” against an army of Rust Eagle robots across three rounds of combat at the Metal Dome in the Savage Divide. It’s Gulper Season! You’re cordially invited to the Moonshine Jamboree at the Sunday Brothers Cabin. Fend off an onslaught of Gulpers, harvest their venom, and then raise a glass of Mire Magic Moonshine.

You’re cordially invited to the Moonshine Jamboree at the Sunday Brothers Cabin. Fend off an onslaught of Gulpers, harvest their venom, and then raise a glass of Mire Magic Moonshine. Goodbye, Super Mutants : Gear up to hand-deliver an “Eviction Notice” to a horde of Super Mutants, who recently overtook a Settler outpost near Foundation. Prepare for a tough fight, and don’t forget to defend the Rad Scrubber.

: Gear up to hand-deliver an “Eviction Notice” to a horde of Super Mutants, who recently overtook a Settler outpost near Foundation. Prepare for a tough fight, and don’t forget to defend the Rad Scrubber. Conquer Dread Island: Earn S.C.O.R.E. to rank-up and claim a host of rewards on the all-new Fallout 76 Season 9 Scoreboard, “Heart of Steel: A Dread Island Tale.”

Earn S.C.O.R.E. to rank-up and claim a host of rewards on the all-new Fallout 76 Season 9 Scoreboard, “Heart of Steel: A Dread Island Tale.” Fallout 1st Enhancements : Members can claim S.C.O.R.E. Boosts and complete bonus Challenges to earn even more S.C.O.R.E. this Season, as well as unlock additional rank-up rewards from the Scoreboard.

: Members can claim S.C.O.R.E. Boosts and complete bonus Challenges to earn even more S.C.O.R.E. this Season, as well as unlock additional rank-up rewards from the Scoreboard. Easily Spot Fallen Foes: The new “Corpse Highlights” setting makes it easier than ever to quickly find enemies you’ve taken down and claim your hard-earned loot.

Check the download sizes below for today’s patch on your platform of choice:

PC Steam: 18.6 GB

Dive Into Three New Public Events

Today’s update introduces three new Public Events to Fallout 76: “Test Your Metal,” “Moonshine Jamboree,” and “Eviction Notice.” Catch a brief rundown on each event below, and then head in-game to check them out!

Please Note: We’ve temporarily adjusted Public Event selection until June 28, so that you will have more opportunities to try out our three newest Public Events over the next two weeks.

Every hour, at the top of the hour, one of “Test Your Metal,” “Moonshine Jamboree,” or “Eviction Notice,” will be selected to begin.

At 20 and 40 minutes after the hour, one event will be selected at random from the full Public Event pool, which includes our newest three.

After June 28, Public Events will resume being selected completely at random every 20 minutes.

“Test Your Metal” in the Arena

The Brotherhood of Steel have uncovered that a group of Blood Eagles, calling themselves the Rust Eagles, have been stockpiling spare robot parts to construct an army of combat bots. Concerned about the threat this may pose to Appalachia, Scribe Valdez recently sent a field team to investigate. Now, you can join forces with the “Gladiators of Steel” in a fierce contest to survive against the robots inside the Rust Eagle Arena.

The “Test Your Metal” Public Event will appear on your map at the Metal Dome, north of Fort Atlas in the Savage Divide. Travel there and speak with Initiate Pappas to start the event.

Once Test Your Metal begins, you will join three members of the Brotherhood field team to compete as gladiators against the Rust Eagles’ deadly machines.

You and the Gladiators of Steel will square off against the bots in three rounds of frenzied combat.

Defeat the opposition in one round, and you’ll advance to the next.

Once you’ve conquered all three rounds, you will earn some loot, XP, and have a chance to pick up rare rewards, including plans to craft the new Botsmith Armor set.

Keep a lookout for the Golden Eyebot to make an appearance! Do your best to take it down to claim an added bounty of Caps.

Make sure to defend your teammates, and have Stimpaks at the ready if they fall. The more Gladiators of Steel who survive their time in the ring, the higher your chances to earn rare rewards.

Deliver an Eviction Notice

The Settlers at Foundation have been working to expand their territory by setting up a new encampment within a nearby blast crater. They even managed to engineer a solution to the crater’s immense radiation levels by inventing a machine known as a “Rad Scrubber.” However, a radio broadcast from one of the Settlers at the construction site indicated that they’ve been forced out by a band of Super Mutants. Visit the crater to assess the situation, and ensure the area is safe so that work can get back underway.

“Eviction Notice” is a challenging new Public Event tuned for higher-level characters. It will appear on your map in the Savage Divide at a crater that can be found east of Foundation, and south of Huntersville.

Find and activate the Rad Scrubber within the crater, and then prepare for a fight!

Defend the Settlers’ supply crates and the Rad Scrubber from an onslaught of Super Mutants.

If the Rad Scrubber takes too much damage, it will deactivate. Repair it as quickly as possible, or else rad levels in the area will become much more hazardous.

TIP: Destroy the Super Mutants’ meat bags to discourage them from sticking around. You and your event mates may want to try splitting up so that some players can venture out to attack the meat bags, while others focus on defense.

If you’re successful in driving the Super Mutants from the crater, you will earn Settler faction reputation, some loot, and a chance to receive one of six unique 3-star legendary weapons.

Join the Moonshine Jamboree

You’re invited to join in the Moonshine Jamboree at the Sunday Brothers Cabin! It’s tragic what befell the Sunday boys, but their devotion to mixing up the finest moonshine in all of Appalachia lives on with Moonshiner Ned, their trusty Handy bot. There’s just one problem: Mire Magic Moonshine’s key ingredient is Gulper venom, which Ned can’t acquire alone. That’s where the Jamboree truly shines. Help Ned pick up where the Sunday Brothers left off, by hosting a party that will attract as many of the beasts as possible to the Cabin.

Meet up with Moonshiner Ned behind the bar inside Sunday Brothers Cabin in The Mire to kick off the festivities.

Light the Jamboree Bonfire, and then keep your guard up. Vicious Gulpers and other curious creatures

will soon flood the area to investigate the raucous Jamboree.

Take down Gulpers and collect as much Acidic Gulper Venom as you can. Pour it, as directed by Moonshiner Ned, into a nearby bathtub so that it can be used to serve up a fresh batch of moonshine.

Make sure to defend the three Stills located around the Cabin grounds. If they get destroyed the party will be ruined!

If you manage to deposit 30 Acidic Gulper Venom in time, and the Stills remain intact, then the Jamboree will be a roaring success.

The most masterful moonshiners among you can optionally collect up to 60 Acidic Gulper Venom before the event concludes for increased rewards.

Speaking of rewards, by completing Moonshine Jamboree, you will earn Raider faction reputation, some loot, the all-new “Gulper Smacker” melee weapon, and a few bottles of Gulpershine, which you can drink to increase the Gulper Smacker’s damage vs. Gulpers.

Fallout 76 Season 9: New Scoreboard, Rewards & More!

Here’s what’s headed your way during Fallout 76 Season 9, which begins today:

New Scoreboard

Following a turbulent storm and an ill-fated flight around the world, Anna and Emilio Franklin now find themselves stranded on the wonderous and deadly Dread Island, with only their assaultron bodyguard, H-4RT, to help them survive. Keep up with their adventures by earning S.C.O.R.E. to rank up and claim a new suite of rewards on the all-new Season 9 Scoreboard.

As you progress during your Season journey, you will unlock new paints for your weapons, armor, and Power Armor, amenities for your C.A.M.P., outfits, cosmetics, consumables, and more!

Fallout 1st Enhancements

With Season 9, we’re introducing enhancements to the Scoreboard that will help Fallout 1st Members rank-up more quickly and claim even more rank-up rewards along the way.

Unlock S.C.O.R.E. Boosts: Fallout 1st Members can claim three new S.C.O.R.E. Boost rewards at ranks 15, 50, and 75, which increase the S.C.O.R.E. they earn from Challenges for the rest of Season 9 by +5%, +10%, and +10%, respectively.

Please note : Boosts count toward a Challenge’s base S.C.O.R.E. reward. They do not multiply with other bonus effects, such as Double S.C.O.R.E. Weekends.

: Boosts count toward a Challenge’s base S.C.O.R.E. reward. They do not multiply with other bonus effects, such as Double S.C.O.R.E. Weekends. For example, if you’ve unlocked all three S.C.O.R.E. Boosts, and you then complete a Challenge for 100 S.C.O.R.E., you will earn a total of 125. If you complete that same Challenge during a Double S.C.O.R.E. Weekend, you will earn its base value of 100 S.C.O.R.E., plus 100 more due to the event, and 25 from your boosts, for a total of 225 S.C.O.R.E.

Complete Bonus Challenges: Members can also earn even more S.C.O.R.E. by completing Fallout 1st Bonus Challenges, which will appear as Daily or Weekly Challenges alongside the existing lineup in the Challenges menu.

Claim Even More Rewards: This Season’s Scoreboard features many additional rank-up rewards for Fallout 1st Members. Hover over rank-up icons that have a gold ring on the Scoreboard to display both the standard and Fallout 1st rewards for that rank, side-by-side.

Fresh Radio Plays

Tune your Pip-Boy’s radio dial to the Pirate Radio Station to catch six new Radio Plays that follow along with Anna, Emilio, and H-4RT as they explore Dread Island and try to survive its many perils.

You can also catch additional details about Fallout 76 Season 9 by heading to the Seasons page on Fallout.com, or by reading our recent article.

Spot Fallen Foes More Easily with Corpse Highlighting

You’ve just dropped a Legendary Feral Ghoul—but wait, where is its body? Was it over there? No, perhaps it’s over here…

We’ve all been there before, hunting through tall grass trying to find an enemy’s final resting place, so that we can grab our loot and head back to C.A.M.P. This update introduces Corpse Highlighting, which will help you more easily spot nearby creature corpses and claim your hard-earned loot.

Corpse Highlights will be enabled by default on the Display tab in the game’s Settings menu.

You can also toggle the setting to decide when you’d like Corpse Highlights to disappear from a fallen enemy: After hovering your crosshairs over the corpse to view their quick inventory, or after inspecting the corpse by viewing their full inventory menu.

Additional Changes & Improvements

Critical Hit Bonus Adjustments

Critical Hit damage bonuses are now all additive, and we've increased the bonuses from a wide variety of sources to help compensate for this change:

Better Criticals Perk Card: Bonuses per Perk Card rank increased from +20/30/40% to +50/75/100%, respectively.

Standard Receiver Mods: Bonus increased from +68% to +100%

Auto Receiver Mods: Bonus increased from +36% to +50%

Overdrive: Bonus increased from +15% to +30%

Eagle Eyes Mutation: Bonus increased from +25% to +60%

Eagle Eyes (when buffed by the "Stranger In Numbers" Perk Card): Bonus increased from +32% to +75%

Tesla Science Magazine #8: Bonus increased from +15% to +50%

Firecracker Berry Juice: Bonus increased from +10% to +25%

Sweet Mutfruit Tea, Megasloth Mushroom Soup, Blight Soup, Steeped Thistle Tea: Bonus increased from +20% to +50%

All Magazines affecting per weapon type critical: Bonuses increased from +30% to +100%

Bug Fixes

Art

Armor : Leather Left Arms with an equipped Brawling mod no longer appear to clip through the left shoulder of male characters.

: Leather Left Arms with an equipped Brawling mod no longer appear to clip through the left shoulder of male characters. Emotes : The “Halt!” Emote now plays animations correctly while wearing Power Armor.

: The “Halt!” Emote now plays animations correctly while wearing Power Armor. Emotes : Using an Emote while standing in a fire or similar hazard no longer causes the player to become stuck in an Emote animation.

: Using an Emote while standing in a fire or similar hazard no longer causes the player to become stuck in an Emote animation. Enemies : Crippled Super Mutants no longer launch into the air on death.

: Crippled Super Mutants no longer launch into the air on death. Outfits : The Firewall Outfit’s Helmet now correctly displays a glass face shield while equipped.

: The Firewall Outfit’s Helmet now correctly displays a glass face shield while equipped. Power Armor : The headlamp for Equalizer and Matte Black Equalizer Power Armor Paint now shines in the correct direction when applied to Hellcat Power Armor.

: The headlamp for Equalizer and Matte Black Equalizer Power Armor Paint now shines in the correct direction when applied to Hellcat Power Armor. Power Armor : Applying the Yellow Power Armor Paint to a set of Power Armor now applies proper interior textures, as well.

: Applying the Yellow Power Armor Paint to a set of Power Armor now applies proper interior textures, as well. Terminals : Corrected an animation issue when entering a Terminal that could cause the player’s view to become misaligned from the Terminal screen.

: Corrected an animation issue when entering a Terminal that could cause the player’s view to become misaligned from the Terminal screen. Weapons : Fixed an issue that could cause NPCs to hold Pipe Pistols at odd angles.

: Fixed an issue that could cause NPCs to hold Pipe Pistols at odd angles. Weapons : Characters’ hands no longer clip into the Alien Disintegrator.

: Characters’ hands no longer clip into the Alien Disintegrator. Weapons: The Alien Disintegrator’s impact visual effects now correctly change color based on which Receiver mod the player is using.

C.A.M.P.s & Workshops

Ally Furniture : Sam Nguyen's Workbench can now be moved after being built.

: Sam Nguyen's Workbench can now be moved after being built. Beds : Players can now correctly interact with the Alien Stasis Chamber Bed.

: Players can now correctly interact with the Alien Stasis Chamber Bed. C.A.M.P. Deployable : Allies can now move toward a C.A.M.P. that has the Future Tec Skin applied to the C.A.M.P. Deployable.

: Allies can now move toward a C.A.M.P. that has the Future Tec Skin applied to the C.A.M.P. Deployable. Misc. Structures : The notification that appears after learning a West Virginia Slot Machine Plan that was purchased from a Gold Bullion Vendor now displays the correct item name.

: The notification that appears after learning a West Virginia Slot Machine Plan that was purchased from a Gold Bullion Vendor now displays the correct item name. Resources : Mineral Extractors now correctly appear in the C.A.M.P. Build Menu only when the player’s C.A.M.P. is near an appropriate Mineral Deposit.

: Mineral Extractors now correctly appear in the C.A.M.P. Build Menu only when the player’s C.A.M.P. is near an appropriate Mineral Deposit. Signs : Characters can no longer clip into the Water Park Sign.

: Characters can no longer clip into the Water Park Sign. Survival Tent: The Scrapbox in the APC Survival Tent is now facing the correct direction.

Combat

Stealth : Firing a silenced weapon while in Stealth no longer causes nearby enemies to instantly detect the player.

: Firing a silenced weapon while in Stealth no longer causes nearby enemies to instantly detect the player. VATS : Fixed an issue in which VATS critical hits were not guaranteed to strike the target.

: Fixed an issue in which VATS critical hits were not guaranteed to strike the target. VATS : Fixed an issue that could cause VATS to randomly close while firing at an enemy with clear line of sight.

: Fixed an issue that could cause VATS to randomly close while firing at an enemy with clear line of sight. VATS : VATS no longer randomly closes while targeting certain robotic enemies.

: VATS no longer randomly closes while targeting certain robotic enemies. VATS : VATS critical hit effect descriptions in the Pip-Boy now display damage numbers that match the actual damage dealt.

: VATS critical hit effect descriptions in the Pip-Boy now display damage numbers that match the actual damage dealt. VATS : Firing explosive weapons in VATS no longer causes duplicate damage numbers to appear.

: Firing explosive weapons in VATS no longer causes duplicate damage numbers to appear. VATS : Firing a Missile Launcher in VATS now correctly progresses the critical hit meter.

: Firing a Missile Launcher in VATS now correctly progresses the critical hit meter. VATS : Exiting a World with the ProSnap Deluxe Camera equipped no longer prevents the player from opening VATS after joining a new World.

: Exiting a World with the ProSnap Deluxe Camera equipped no longer prevents the player from opening VATS after joining a new World. VATS: Players can no longer target disarmed mines using VATS.

Enemies

Handy Bots : Mr. Handy/Gutsy type robots can now correctly cycle their weapons.

: Mr. Handy/Gutsy type robots can now correctly cycle their weapons. Blood Eagles: Fixed an issue that prevented a Blood Eagle Cutthroat near Prickett’s Fort from reacting to the player’s presence.

Events & Quests

Ally : Crash Landing: Super Mutants now correctly approach the Crash Site when the player is retrieving the Flight Recorder.

: Crash Landing: Super Mutants now correctly approach the Crash Site when the player is retrieving the Flight Recorder. Lode Baring : Fixed an issue in which players could not mine some mineral deposits during the Lode Baring Public Event.

: Fixed an issue in which players could not mine some mineral deposits during the Lode Baring Public Event. Lode Baring : The miscellaneous objective to “Exchange tokens at Terminal” that displays after completing this Public Event no longer always reappears after logging out and back in.

: The miscellaneous objective to “Exchange tokens at Terminal” that displays after completing this Public Event no longer always reappears after logging out and back in. Monster Mash : Removed a non-functioning reward option from the S.M.A.R.T. Choice Machine.

: Removed a non-functioning reward option from the S.M.A.R.T. Choice Machine. Overseer’s Mission : The Small Backpack Plan no longer spawns in the Overseer’s Cache inside the Morgantown Airport for players who have already learned it.

: The Small Backpack Plan no longer spawns in the Overseer’s Cache inside the Morgantown Airport for players who have already learned it. Overseer’s Mission : The Overseer's Cache at Site Bravo now correctly spawns Vault Boy and Vault Girl Statue plans instead of two Vault Girl Statue plans. These plans no longer spawn in the Overseer’s Cache if the player has already learned them.

: The Overseer's Cache at Site Bravo now correctly spawns Vault Boy and Vault Girl Statue plans instead of two Vault Girl Statue plans. These plans no longer spawn in the Overseer’s Cache if the player has already learned them. Path to Enlightenment : The Lighthouse Lamp no longer continues to prompt the player to “Deposit Bioluminescent Fluid” after completing this Public Event.

: The Lighthouse Lamp no longer continues to prompt the player to “Deposit Bioluminescent Fluid” after completing this Public Event. Trade Secrets: Players can now correctly pass through the laser grid to access the Hornwright Estate Safe Room, as long as they’ve collected the required keycard.

Fallout Worlds

Custom Worlds: Fixed an issue in which characters that were linked to a shared Custom World could still join that World after the owner had deleted it.

Items

Armor : Thorn Armor’s description now correctly indicates that it deals 250 damage.

: Thorn Armor’s description now correctly indicates that it deals 250 damage. Armor : The Shrouded mod for Wood Armor now correctly provides improved Stealth in dark areas.

: The Shrouded mod for Wood Armor now correctly provides improved Stealth in dark areas. Armor : Fixed an issue causing Hardened mods for Brotherhood Recon and Secret Service Armors to provide less Damage Resistance than intended.

: Fixed an issue causing Hardened mods for Brotherhood Recon and Secret Service Armors to provide less Damage Resistance than intended. Armor : Fixed an issue causing the Fiberglass mod for Combat Armor to provide less Damage Resistance than intended.

: Fixed an issue causing the Fiberglass mod for Combat Armor to provide less Damage Resistance than intended. Armor : Crafting Sturdy Robot Torso Armor no longer costs fewer materials than intended.

: Crafting Sturdy Robot Torso Armor no longer costs fewer materials than intended. Armor : Arctic Marine Armor can now receive the same armor paints that Marine Armor can.

: Arctic Marine Armor can now receive the same armor paints that Marine Armor can. Backpacks : Fixed a visual issue causing the High-Capacity Backpack mod to display astronomically huge Damage Resistance stats.

: Fixed a visual issue causing the High-Capacity Backpack mod to display astronomically huge Damage Resistance stats. Exploit : Addressed an exploit through which players could significantly increase the size of a weapon’s magazine.

: Addressed an exploit through which players could significantly increase the size of a weapon’s magazine. Exploit : Addressed an exploit through which it was possible to duplicate a set of Power Armor.

: Addressed an exploit through which it was possible to duplicate a set of Power Armor. Food and Drinks : Pip-Boy item previews for alcoholic beverages now correctly display any S.P.E.C.I.A.L. bonuses and penalties the player will receive after consuming them.

: Pip-Boy item previews for alcoholic beverages now correctly display any S.P.E.C.I.A.L. bonuses and penalties the player will receive after consuming them. Item Names : Corrected several typos and naming inconsistencies across a variety of different item plans and mods.

: Corrected several typos and naming inconsistencies across a variety of different item plans and mods. Power Armor : The Father Winter Power Armor Helmet can now be restored to its standard appearance.

: The Father Winter Power Armor Helmet can now be restored to its standard appearance. Power Armor : Excavator Power Armor Arms now correctly provide extra ore from mining when both left and right arms are equipped.

: Excavator Power Armor Arms now correctly provide extra ore from mining when both left and right arms are equipped. Power Armor : Equipping a Power Armor Torso with the Kinetic Dynamo mod no longer interferes with the effects of the Kinetic Servos mod on Power Armor Legs.

: Equipping a Power Armor Torso with the Kinetic Dynamo mod no longer interferes with the effects of the Kinetic Servos mod on Power Armor Legs. Legendary Weapons : The Lucky Legendary weapon effect now correctly provides its 15% bonus to the critical hit meter’s fill rate.

: The Lucky Legendary weapon effect now correctly provides its 15% bonus to the critical hit meter’s fill rate. Legendary Weapons : The “Cursed” prefix now properly appears in the names of Cursed Legendary Weapons.

: The “Cursed” prefix now properly appears in the names of Cursed Legendary Weapons. Melee Weapons: The Switchblade can now be restored to its standard appearance.

The Switchblade can now be restored to its standard appearance. Melee Weapons : The Revolutionary Sword no longer has an extra “no upgrade” mod that visually removes its blade.

: The Revolutionary Sword no longer has an extra “no upgrade” mod that visually removes its blade. Ranged Weapons : The Handmade Rifle’s Tweaked Receiver mod now correctly increases critical hit damage.

: The Handmade Rifle’s Tweaked Receiver mod now correctly increases critical hit damage. Ranged Weapons : The Flamer now takes condition damage at a lower rate.

: The Flamer now takes condition damage at a lower rate. Ranged Weapons : Fixed an issue that prevented the Cryolator from taking condition damage.

: Fixed an issue that prevented the Cryolator from taking condition damage. Rewards: Corrected an issue in which a number of former Nuclear Winter mode rewards could be traded or built in the C.A.M.P.s of players who did not own them.

Perk Cards

Mr. Sandman : The Mr. Sandman Perk Card no longer provides a different sneak attack bonus when equipped before or after the Covert Ops Perk Card. Additionally, the sneak attack bonus from Mr. Sandman has been doubled at all ranks.

: The Mr. Sandman Perk Card no longer provides a different sneak attack bonus when equipped before or after the Covert Ops Perk Card. Additionally, the sneak attack bonus from Mr. Sandman has been doubled at all ranks. Quick Hands : Fixed an issue that could cause the Quick Hands Perk Card to trigger more often than intended.

: Fixed an issue that could cause the Quick Hands Perk Card to trigger more often than intended. Super Duper: Fixed an issue that could cause the Super Duper Perk Card’s fanfare to play even though the Perk hadn’t triggered.

Sound

Music: Daily Ops music no longer plays in interior cells when the player isn’t participating in a Daily Op.

User Interface

Challenge Tracker : Attempting to track multiple Challenges in quick succession no longer causes Challenges to visually duplicate in the Challenge Tracker.

: Attempting to track multiple Challenges in quick succession no longer causes Challenges to visually duplicate in the Challenge Tracker. Notifications : Following a successful sneak attack with a melee weapon, a notification now correctly appears to inform the player that the attack dealt bonus damage.

: Following a successful sneak attack with a melee weapon, a notification now correctly appears to inform the player that the attack dealt bonus damage. Player Vending Machines : Players can now inspect items listed for sale in other players’ Vending Machines, and the preview images for items now correctly appear in the Vending Machine menu.

: Players can now inspect items listed for sale in other players’ Vending Machines, and the preview images for items now correctly appear in the Vending Machine menu. Quest Tracker : Addressed an issue in which a Public Event would sometimes not appear in the quest tracker after Fast Traveling to that Public Event via the Map or World Activity menu.

: Addressed an issue in which a Public Event would sometimes not appear in the quest tracker after Fast Traveling to that Public Event via the Map or World Activity menu. Scoreboard : Fallout 1st rewards for previously achieved rank-ups now correctly appear claimable if the player joins Fallout 1st partway through a Season.

: Fallout 1st rewards for previously achieved rank-ups now correctly appear claimable if the player joins Fallout 1st partway through a Season. Trade: Legendary item previews in player trade menus now correctly display all of an item’s legendary attributes.

World