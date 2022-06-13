Version 1.0.4 is live!

Incremented version to 1.0.4
- Added missing choice to make an ability roll for Combat when attempting to assassinate Nergan Corin.
- Added missing Merchant Guild in Conflass.
- Added missing text on successful scouting roll at Brigands Attack event for consistency. Renamed event to 'A pitfall'
- Updated skill order in combat action bar to match order in the skills & spell book.
- Fixed Lake of the Sea dragon luck test roll breaking save files.
- Fixed incorrect behaviour for a sequence of multiple ability rolls when the first in the chain is auto-succeeded.
- Fixed an issue with some spells and buffs displayed behind the hero when in a specific position on the battle grid.
- Fixed typo at Northern Grumes luck score labeling.
- Fixed Uttaku wizard's inner sanctum typo in loot list.
- Fixed typo in Merchant Guilds' bonus text.
Changed files in this update