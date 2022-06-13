 Skip to content

Fabled Lands update for 13 June 2022

Version 1.0.4 is live!

Build 8928100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Incremented version to 1.0.4

  • Added missing choice to make an ability roll for Combat when attempting to assassinate Nergan Corin.
  • Added missing Merchant Guild in Conflass.
  • Added missing text on successful scouting roll at Brigands Attack event for consistency. Renamed event to 'A pitfall'
  • Updated skill order in combat action bar to match order in the skills & spell book.
  • Fixed Lake of the Sea dragon luck test roll breaking save files.
  • Fixed incorrect behaviour for a sequence of multiple ability rolls when the first in the chain is auto-succeeded.
  • Fixed an issue with some spells and buffs displayed behind the hero when in a specific position on the battle grid.
  • Fixed typo at Northern Grumes luck score labeling.
  • Fixed Uttaku wizard's inner sanctum typo in loot list.
  • Fixed typo in Merchant Guilds' bonus text.

