v0.54 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed jungle floor 27
- "I am the cure" Steam achievement will now activate with plague mask instead of early warning
- Fixed a crash triggered when fighting the flytrap boss with one monster girl
- Fixed a crash caused by the command animation
- Monster girl attacks should now draw large enemies being hurt even if targeting their backs.
- Deactivated mods will now stay deactivated when restarting the game.
- If you have exactly 30 artifacts, you can no longer go to the next page in the held artifact menu.
- Undefined artifacts will no longer be added to the player inventory
- Acid Vomit now has sound and animation
QoL:
- Adjusted text width for some text boxes.
