Monster Girl Manager update for 13 June 2022

v0.54 Patch Notes

Build 8927812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed jungle floor 27
  • "I am the cure" Steam achievement will now activate with plague mask instead of early warning
  • Fixed a crash triggered when fighting the flytrap boss with one monster girl
  • Fixed a crash caused by the command animation
  • Monster girl attacks should now draw large enemies being hurt even if targeting their backs.
  • Deactivated mods will now stay deactivated when restarting the game.
  • If you have exactly 30 artifacts, you can no longer go to the next page in the held artifact menu.
  • Undefined artifacts will no longer be added to the player inventory
  • Acid Vomit now has sound and animation

QoL:

  • Adjusted text width for some text boxes.
