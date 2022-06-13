Survival Mode is here!

Fire & Steel v1.3.0 - Changelog:
Survival Mode
An endless mode in a brand new map where you deal with waves of enemies with increasing difficulty and numbers. Furthermore:
- Every 2 waves, you get 1 new fireball charge.
- After the first wave and on every 2 waves, a new batch of health pickups spawn, removing any old ones.
- Every 8th wave is a "boss" wave. Your fireball type upgrades after each boss wave (until it reaches the max upgrade).
- From wave 24 onwards, the types and numbers of enemies, and therefore the difficulty, reaches a maximum. Will you take on the challenge?
Achievements & Leaderboards
-
Added 4 new achievements:
- "Great Enemy Felled": Defeat wave 8 in Survival Mode.
- "The Iron Giant": Defeat wave 16 in Survival Mode.
- "Always Two There Are": Defeat wave 24 in Survival Mode.
- "Survival of the Fittest": Kill 1000 enemies in Survival Mode.
-
Reworded several old achievement descriptions to reflect that they are intended for Campaign Mode.
-
Added 4 new Steam Leaderboards listing the furthest wave you've defeated in Survival (one for each difficulty).
Other Changes
- The game is now fully available in Germany.
- Lowered health regained from eating footsoldiers from 25 to 10.
- Choosing the "Reset Progress" option in settings no longer affects the saved enemy kill count.
- Fixed an issue where eating a certain types of footsoldiers may not have rewarded the "Meal in Action" achievement.
- Fixed an issue where a mixup between the names of level 10 and 12 of the campaign that was corrected in an earlier patch, would still persist on older saves.
Changed files in this update