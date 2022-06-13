Small Patch (1.0.10) now live

Bug Fixes:
- The presence of Roly Polies no longer freezes the game.
- Better placement of Serpent Gates in confined spaces.
- Quick update to the teleporter ruin template.
- The bathing giants reappear in swamp versions of the Bathhouse.
- Fixes issue that caused the Form Elemental to go missing.
- Pray for Help cannot teleport you to empty sky off the side of mountains.
Gameplay Changes:
- Armored Combat reduces the encumbrance of armor worn, and up to 1 shield.
- Weapon Grip reduces the encumbrance of maximum two weapons.
- Communicates encumbrance in the inventory a little clearer.
Changed files in this update