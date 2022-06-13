 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 13 June 2022

Small Patch (1.0.10) now live

Build 8926981

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • The presence of Roly Polies no longer freezes the game.
  • Better placement of Serpent Gates in confined spaces.
  • Quick update to the teleporter ruin template.
  • The bathing giants reappear in swamp versions of the Bathhouse.
  • Fixes issue that caused the Form Elemental to go missing.
  • Pray for Help cannot teleport you to empty sky off the side of mountains.

Gameplay Changes:

  • Armored Combat reduces the encumbrance of armor worn, and up to 1 shield.
  • Weapon Grip reduces the encumbrance of maximum two weapons.
  • Communicates encumbrance in the inventory a little clearer.

