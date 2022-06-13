 Skip to content

Hope Trigger update for 13 June 2022

Update Version 1.35

Update Version 1.35

Build 8926516

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News :

  1. Add a new area - West Port.

  2. Add an AO teleport device: when the backup event occurs, a new area of memory will be opened.

