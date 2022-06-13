v0.0.272 (06/13/2022)

v0.0.272 (13/06/2022)
Changes:
- In the building window (control section), the button for stopping power consumption has been removed, the button partially duplicates the button for disabling the building
- Localization, some edits in the text
- The maximum volume of music is reduced by 20 dB (now the range of change varies from -80 dB to 0 dB)
- Temporarily increased the size of the inventory in the Trade window by 2 times
- Changed the visual style of the "Apply" button in the Trade window
- Now in the building tooltips, in the item listing section, items that cannot be separated but can have a resource (for example, a Gas Barrel) will be summed up by the number of items, not the resources in them
Added:
- Added localization of some buttons in the Settings window (controls section)
- In the Grid mode for the reader web element, the ability to call a mini-menu has been added
- A new reader overview window has been added. The window is in test mode, the appearance will be changed. For now, it will only show the number of resources on the web.
- A notification has been added to the Resource Scanning Station that the scan is completed (a notification will be shown if the checkbox is set - Show notifications in the building settings)
- A function has been added to set the percentage of filling the inventory of a building for a resource being collected from the web. Change interval from 10 to 100. (default = 50) (tests needed)
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when, after loading the location, buildings that had production had an infinite component production time due to the fact that the Quantity of components parameter was equal to 0
- A bug was fixed when the Component Factory, when setting the production of a batch quantity to more than 1 and setting the loop, did not collect resources for the next batch
- A bug has been fixed, when the reader's tooltip could only display 5 resources
- Fixed a bug where the Component Factory produced an item that could not be stacked (the number of items created was more than 1), while the number in the queue decreased in proportion to the number of items created.
- Fixed a bug when selling a non-separable item (for example, a Barrel of Gas) through the Sell Window, the item was not completely sold. At the same time, the item remained in construction, but its resource was reduced by 1.
Changed files in this update