Patch Notes for June 13

- Make sure ship descriptions in the store don't contain references to equipment they don't always come with
- Fix bug with failing Protect missions / not being able to advance
- Increased area around your starting position which is kept clear of asteroids
- Ship avoidance sometimes results in player's ship going opposite way or seeming to disregard the set movement path.
- Fixed issues where ship is not listening to commands / moving to a previous location where it was avoiding an obstacle
- On missions screen, show current combat power for your fleet
- Now visible on the right side screen during mission selection (Endless Mode)
- Increased combat power scores for some Kraya warship loadouts to better reflect their strength
- The AllowAI button can no longer be disabled
- Ability to set a nearby target / change direction
- Procedural generation: Added new "Rare item" reward, modified rules around reward groups.
- Note: Starting a new run is required to see some of these changes
- Updated Entirrizi Satellite model, fixed beam weapon visuals and other improvements
- Increased projectile velocity for Vulcan guns
- Increased scrap rewards from destroyed ships again
