Eternal Starlight VR update for 13 June 2022

Patch Notes for June 13

Build 8926236

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Make sure ship descriptions in the store don't contain references to equipment they don't always come with
  • Fix bug with failing Protect missions / not being able to advance
  • Increased area around your starting position which is kept clear of asteroids
  • Ship avoidance sometimes results in player's ship going opposite way or seeming to disregard the set movement path.
  • Fixed issues where ship is not listening to commands / moving to a previous location where it was avoiding an obstacle
  • On missions screen, show current combat power for your fleet
  • Now visible on the right side screen during mission selection (Endless Mode)
  • Increased combat power scores for some Kraya warship loadouts to better reflect their strength
  • The AllowAI button can no longer be disabled
  • Ability to set a nearby target / change direction
  • Procedural generation: Added new "Rare item" reward, modified rules around reward groups.
  • Note: Starting a new run is required to see some of these changes
  • Updated Entirrizi Satellite model, fixed beam weapon visuals and other improvements
  • Increased projectile velocity for Vulcan guns
  • Increased scrap rewards from destroyed ships again

