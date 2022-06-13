EA Patch notes 1.12

Hello, everyone, this small update is as follows:
- added the option of equipment upgrade in the market. You can now spend 100 copper coins to upgrade equipment once
- the number of cards in the store is changed to 8 and the size is enlarged
- added the sound effects of enemy white flag and death
- fixed the bug that two same generals' cards would appear
- now all the equipment of XXX will be used every x rounds. The remaining rounds can be inherited in the next battle
- now all equipment will display its value below
- now you can visually see the reduced cards without placing the mouse on the card
- the damage value of the enemy will now change according to the buffs on the field, reducing the amount of calculation for players
- added the special effect of soul buff
- replaced some cards
- the color change of the enemy's blood bar is more obvious
- fixed the reverse of card rarity
- set a fixed number of frames to enhance the stability of the game
- temporarily cancel the upper hand limit to correct some bugs (it will take some time to correct this problem)
Changed files in this update