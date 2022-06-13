 Skip to content

Three Kingdom: The Journey update for 13 June 2022

EA Patch notes 1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 8926145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone, this small update is as follows:

  1. added the option of equipment upgrade in the market. You can now spend 100 copper coins to upgrade equipment once
  2. the number of cards in the store is changed to 8 and the size is enlarged
  3. added the sound effects of enemy white flag and death
  4. fixed the bug that two same generals' cards would appear
  5. now all the equipment of XXX will be used every x rounds. The remaining rounds can be inherited in the next battle
  6. now all equipment will display its value below
  7. now you can visually see the reduced cards without placing the mouse on the card
  8. the damage value of the enemy will now change according to the buffs on the field, reducing the amount of calculation for players
  9. added the special effect of soul buff
  10. replaced some cards
  11. the color change of the enemy's blood bar is more obvious
  12. fixed the reverse of card rarity
  13. set a fixed number of frames to enhance the stability of the game
  14. temporarily cancel the upper hand limit to correct some bugs (it will take some time to correct this problem)
