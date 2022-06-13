- Fixed player health not saving when leaving/entering an instance
- Fixed a few invisible fences in the Farmland
- Fixed a couple of navmesh errors in the Farmland
- Fixed the warrior guild master animations
- Fixed jerky movement in the procedurally generated instances
- Fixed the Discord link URL in the launcher screen
- Fixed missing harvesting resource nodes in the Adventurers Complex
- Fixed shrine spell
- More client texture optimisations
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 13 June 2022
v0.123a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
