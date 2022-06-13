 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 13 June 2022

v0.123a

Build 8925155

  1. Fixed player health not saving when leaving/entering an instance
  2. Fixed a few invisible fences in the Farmland
  3. Fixed a couple of navmesh errors in the Farmland
  4. Fixed the warrior guild master animations
  5. Fixed jerky movement in the procedurally generated instances
  6. Fixed the Discord link URL in the launcher screen
  7. Fixed missing harvesting resource nodes in the Adventurers Complex
  8. Fixed shrine spell
  9. More client texture optimisations
