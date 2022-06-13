Alpha Branch Update 0.4.45

New Content
- Li Mengqing’s personal story added to the game
- Yuhua Mystic Realm finally come to Immortal Life, We can’t wait to see how your new adventure goes! New fishes, New Fishing spot, New Monsters, and new resources for gathering is now waiting for you!
- New Trade Road to Fanhua Valley added to our game, with new furniture designs in the Fanhua Set.
- We add 2 new Flowers to plant now in Immortal Life, there’s a legend that said there’s a special Golden Rose that existed before, guess who would be the one to make the legend come true.
- New dishes and new products added to our game.
- The Turtle Mill we mentioned before is now ready for you!
Optimization
- Basic attack and sound effect adjusted
- You could learn the effect of each dish when you check them on the cooking menu.
Optimization based on user feedback
- We adjust the code to make sure you could go to different scenes easily when you use the speed boost items.
- You could now know how many times you could harvest the crop when checking the seeds.
Bugs fixed
- Fixed a bug that makes the initially broken house show as the lv.2 house
- Fixed a bug that makes Quick Cooking dishes don’t count in the Collection Manual.
- Fixed a bug that makes Collection Manual doesn’t count the ore
- Fixed a bug that makes the game couldn’t read the save.
- Localization update.
Changed depots in test branch