Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 14 June 2022

More Pets, More Gold, and Higher Waves!

Build 8923938

New Content:

  • Tier 5 pets are now available!
  • New Tier IV Research.
  • New Tier VI Artifacts.
  • Three additional upgrades at the bottom of the Tech Tree.
  • Two new Leaderboard Icons added to each category.

Changes:

  • Slowed down enemy HP scaling after wave 3500 and again after wave 5000 to ease the end-game grind. Enjoy your new max waves!
  • Slightly improved tank gold upgrades across all menus.
  • Improved most of the map perks. They can also now be upgraded in the Tech Menu.
  • Put a cost cap on flat kill exp in the Tournament menu.
  • Reduced the “Gold Farm” Pet Perk trigger chance from 1% to 0.5%, but increased its effect from 1x gold drop to 5x gold drop.
  • Improved premium Resource Packs to scale up quicker at higher waves to make them more worth their cost at the end-game.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where skills were being used slightly less frequently while playing with lower FPS.
  • Fixed issue where energy gained from the "Energy Farm" pet perk was not being added to your "Energy Earned" leaderboard score.
