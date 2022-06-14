More Pets, More Gold, and Higher Waves!

New Content:
- Tier 5 pets are now available!
- New Tier IV Research.
- New Tier VI Artifacts.
- Three additional upgrades at the bottom of the Tech Tree.
- Two new Leaderboard Icons added to each category.
Changes:
- Slowed down enemy HP scaling after wave 3500 and again after wave 5000 to ease the end-game grind. Enjoy your new max waves!
- Slightly improved tank gold upgrades across all menus.
- Improved most of the map perks. They can also now be upgraded in the Tech Menu.
- Put a cost cap on flat kill exp in the Tournament menu.
- Reduced the “Gold Farm” Pet Perk trigger chance from 1% to 0.5%, but increased its effect from 1x gold drop to 5x gold drop.
- Improved premium Resource Packs to scale up quicker at higher waves to make them more worth their cost at the end-game.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where skills were being used slightly less frequently while playing with lower FPS.
- Fixed issue where energy gained from the "Energy Farm" pet perk was not being added to your "Energy Earned" leaderboard score.
