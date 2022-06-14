4 Days Later

Hey everyone!
We've got another small patch for you! This is mostly an extension of yesterdays changes.
- Fixed a bug where crit numbers were not showing for lightning
- Fixed a few bugs with Toad. (We still have more plans for Toad)
- Fixed an issue where Lightning/Thor's hammer was double dipping on Berseker/Soul Catcher.
- Soul Catcher now caps at 50% per stack, still reaching 250% at 5 stacks.
- Some further performance improvements (still more to do)
- Adjusted difficulty a little bit to reflect the changes to lightning/Thor's hammer.
Changed files in this update