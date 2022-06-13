- Changed level selector icon, should be clearer what it is.
- Level unlock popup (+1, +2 puzzles) will make the level selector button blink more, so players will notice it more.
- Default hotkey for hints is now F (H also works) instead of TAB, so the game will not give a hint when ALT+TAB'bing on Steam. Hint popup will appear once with the new keybind for existing players to inform you of the change.
- Level selector tutorial popup will appear even if you don't use hints. New players will see it at level 4 and existing players will see it once on the start of a level, if they never seen the popup yet.
- Reminder popups for using hints and for level skips are shorter, will appear after a longer time and will stop appearing after seeing them 3 times each.
- Lowered hint cooldown.
- Made one of the starting level easier. I will add more easy levels in the first content update.
Please Fix The Road update for 13 June 2022
Patch Notes | 1.0.6 (13 June 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
