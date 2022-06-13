 Skip to content

Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 13 June 2022

1.4.0 Patch Notes

1.4.0 Patch Notes

Build 8923392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Localization

  • Added language support for French, Italian, German, Spanish and Japanese
  • Changed the default font to support various languages

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some issues in the tutorial that could cause players to get stuck
  • Fixed some visual issues with the tutorial god rays
  • Fixed an issue that could cause slicing golden fruit to increase the tracked number in an unintended way
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Flying Fruit Friends setlist to never unlock
  • Fixed some issues with the shop that could prevent players from purchasing items
  • Fixed an issue with the shop that would prevent the shop tutorial from disappearing
  • Fixed some issues with the player pad that could cause players to get stuck when starting a game
  • Other minor bug fixes
