1.4.0 Patch Notes

Localization
- Added language support for French, Italian, German, Spanish and Japanese
- Changed the default font to support various languages
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some issues in the tutorial that could cause players to get stuck
- Fixed some visual issues with the tutorial god rays
- Fixed an issue that could cause slicing golden fruit to increase the tracked number in an unintended way
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Flying Fruit Friends setlist to never unlock
- Fixed some issues with the shop that could prevent players from purchasing items
- Fixed an issue with the shop that would prevent the shop tutorial from disappearing
- Fixed some issues with the player pad that could cause players to get stuck when starting a game
- Other minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update