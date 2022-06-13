3 Days Later

Hey everyone!
Another day another patch!
Today's patch includes the following changes
- Added a neat chart in the end screen with a few stats. We plan on adding to this more over the next few updates!
- Added a setting for disabling damage numbers.
- Fixed a few of the broken achievements.
- Buffed the Toad.
- Prevent Thor's Hammer and Lightning from infinitely double dipping on crit chance.
- Reduced the difficulty further in the game to adjust for the Thor fixes.
- Reduced the load time for loading into the boss levels.
- Condensed the coins some more in certain situations.
Changed files in this update