Fray Fight update for 13 June 2022

3 Days Later

Build 8923112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Another day another patch!

Today's patch includes the following changes

  • Added a neat chart in the end screen with a few stats. We plan on adding to this more over the next few updates!
  • Added a setting for disabling damage numbers.
  • Fixed a few of the broken achievements.
  • Buffed the Toad.
  • Prevent Thor's Hammer and Lightning from infinitely double dipping on crit chance.
  • Reduced the difficulty further in the game to adjust for the Thor fixes.
  • Reduced the load time for loading into the boss levels.
  • Condensed the coins some more in certain situations.
