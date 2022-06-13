 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Ice update for 13 June 2022

0.9.176 - 6/12/22 - Heatsink

Share · View all patches · Build 8922967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Overhauled Cooldowns so that in-progress cooldowns can benefit from any change in Attack/Cooldown speed. This is particularly useful for the Gigahurts perk with long-cooldown stuff like Shotguns.
  • Added the Heatsink Buffer, which gives a temporary +50% global cooldown speed
  • Added the Space Bass Super Duper Hand Cannon. Recharges 2 charges on kill, Reverse Spread
  • Added the Hot Foot Super Duper Hand Cannon. Recharges 1 charge on jump.
  • Added the Ghosteater Super Duper Minigun. Recharges several charges on kill, health on kill.
  • Added several new spawn points, and changed the spawn point system to always spawn you near where you were last (instead of by quest progress)
  • Frozen enemies can now no longer rotate - but they can still attack, if they're facing you.
  • Recharge on Kill now can drops randomly on multi-charge guns like SMGs and Miniguns, and can recharge several charges per kill.
  • RAM Cost Reduction added to the random affix pool
  • Reduced cooldown/attack speed affix scaling (since they're more effective now)
  • Tweaked Specialized Mods to respect caps properly at high level/rarity
  • Corroded enemies now turn a brighter shade of purple to make it more visible
  • Using a jump now cools down all other jumps until you land again
  • Modding: Added ability to modify affix attributes: Local, WeaponLocal, and Whole Numbers
  • When Hit Cooldown ICD fixed to be properly 1s; removed Hazard Damage from affecting them
  • Equipping an item with charges now properly sets the charges to 1 instead of 2
  • Fixed debuffs which change enemy color failing on Target Dummies
  • Fixed Glide Jump not triggering jump animations
  • Fixed enemies spawning inside the Volcano Cavern shop
  • Fixed bounce pads in the volcano boss arena
  • Enemies from higher level areas will no longer spawn on Upgraded/Linked servers in low level areas due to their increased effective level
  • Fixed a server in the Phish Market not spawning enemies at all
  • Fixed moving platform jitter
  • Fixed On Kill tester pads in the Perk Tryout area
  • Reset mouse look/shake when respawning
  • Fixed Cosmic gun shader not showing stars
  • Added BI_SHOP cheat

Changed files in this update

Black Ice Windows Depot Depot 311801
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Mac Depot Depot 311802
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Linux Depot Depot 311803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link