0.9.176 - 6/12/22 - Heatsink

- Overhauled Cooldowns so that in-progress cooldowns can benefit from any change in Attack/Cooldown speed. This is particularly useful for the Gigahurts perk with long-cooldown stuff like Shotguns.
- Added the Heatsink Buffer, which gives a temporary +50% global cooldown speed
- Added the Space Bass Super Duper Hand Cannon. Recharges 2 charges on kill, Reverse Spread
- Added the Hot Foot Super Duper Hand Cannon. Recharges 1 charge on jump.
- Added the Ghosteater Super Duper Minigun. Recharges several charges on kill, health on kill.
- Added several new spawn points, and changed the spawn point system to always spawn you near where you were last (instead of by quest progress)
- Frozen enemies can now no longer rotate - but they can still attack, if they're facing you.
- Recharge on Kill now can drops randomly on multi-charge guns like SMGs and Miniguns, and can recharge several charges per kill.
- RAM Cost Reduction added to the random affix pool
- Reduced cooldown/attack speed affix scaling (since they're more effective now)
- Tweaked Specialized Mods to respect caps properly at high level/rarity
- Corroded enemies now turn a brighter shade of purple to make it more visible
- Using a jump now cools down all other jumps until you land again
- Modding: Added ability to modify affix attributes: Local, WeaponLocal, and Whole Numbers
- When Hit Cooldown ICD fixed to be properly 1s; removed Hazard Damage from affecting them
- Equipping an item with charges now properly sets the charges to 1 instead of 2
- Fixed debuffs which change enemy color failing on Target Dummies
- Fixed Glide Jump not triggering jump animations
- Fixed enemies spawning inside the Volcano Cavern shop
- Fixed bounce pads in the volcano boss arena
- Enemies from higher level areas will no longer spawn on Upgraded/Linked servers in low level areas due to their increased effective level
- Fixed a server in the Phish Market not spawning enemies at all
- Fixed moving platform jitter
- Fixed On Kill tester pads in the Perk Tryout area
- Reset mouse look/shake when respawning
- Fixed Cosmic gun shader not showing stars
- Added BI_SHOP cheat
Black Ice update for 13 June 2022
0.9.176 - 6/12/22 - Heatsink
Patchnotes via Steam Community
