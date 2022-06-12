 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 12 June 2022

6/12/2022

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introducing multiple difficulties, including “Adventure” difficulty (easy mode). In adventure mode, you are given total freedom to directly write story events, via the “[OPEN-ENDED]” option in the text box. The AI will respond accordingly and do the same checks as if you’d done a regular action.
  • Changed death mechanics: In adventure mode, when you die you wake up in a different place with no penalty. In roguelite mode, you wake up but lose most of your items. In insane mode, death is permanent.
  • Added an option to use item/ability while running away.
  • Slightly improved NPC name generation (less chance of bogus names)
  • Added tooltip damage info to abilities
  • Fixed bug where enemy turn asked the AI twice in a row and took twice as long as needed
