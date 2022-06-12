DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha 3.5.0

Balance Changes:
- Explorer "Punch": It was frustrating to have extracting / installing actions constantly interrupted. It now costs 5 willpower to interrupt an action (it still only costs 1 willpower to punch a player who isn't installing / extracting)
- Jump Pad Rune: It could be very frustrating to chase a player with a bunch of jump pad runes available. There is now a 1 second channel time to allow for some counterplay.
- Dream Journal: Since the willpower transfer to teammate update, willpower items are too strong. Willpower given decreased from 8->5
- Chad's Jacket: For the same reason as Dream Journal, Willpower given decreased from 10 -> 7
Quality of Life Changes:
- The explorer "punch": now comes out faster so it isn't as awkward to time the hit.
- Extracting / installing: There's now an animation to show when a player is extracting / installing.
- Component Visibility: New players had difficulty finding components around the map. To help new players better track the objective, components now glow orange through walls, and this glow disappears when that component is already installed
- Fire Pit Visibility: Players also had trouble finding fire pits, which is an essential part of finding other players. Fire pits now glow red through walls to show new players where to go
- Invisibility: Players can now see their outlines in black as they go invisible, this will help Invis users avoid bumping into walls and obstacles when invisible. They can also jump and let go of sprint while invisible without cancelling their ability.
- How to Play menu: Updated with additional slide explaining the explorer "punch" mechanic / an up to date component extraction video.
Bugs fixes and adjustments:
- Fixed a bug where clients that cancelled a grapple early could get stuck in a state where they'd "teleport" around
- Numerous small adjustments to The Tomb and Dig Site (obstacles, clipping structures, etc..)
- Fix a bug where xray/soul seeing would show some blue on a pink character
- Fixed a bug where you could immediately hit a players after being hit to transfer the demon back
- Fixed a bug where being hit while installing or extracting would let you move around while "downed"
Changed files in this update