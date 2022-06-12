Patch - June 12th, 2022

Fixes
- Fixed an issue where magic equipment could not be disenchanted
- Fixed an issue where you could duplicate items with vendors using the buy/sell popup
- Fixed an issue where you could duplicate consumable quick slot items
- Fixed an issue that would prevent you from moving after typing in chat, specifically using the "R" key...
- Fixed an issue where you could use an Empty Spell Scroll, which had no effect
- Changes slightly some of the jump locations in wetlands
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update