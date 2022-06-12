 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeoneer update for 12 June 2022

Patch - June 12th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8921480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where magic equipment could not be disenchanted
  • Fixed an issue where you could duplicate items with vendors using the buy/sell popup
  • Fixed an issue where you could duplicate consumable quick slot items
  • Fixed an issue that would prevent you from moving after typing in chat, specifically using the "R" key...
  • Fixed an issue where you could use an Empty Spell Scroll, which had no effect
  • Changes slightly some of the jump locations in wetlands

Enjoy!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link