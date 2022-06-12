 Skip to content

Zetria update for 12 June 2022

1.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix for archive doors opening based on current level rather than highest level ever, causing an issue where the final reward door would be incorrectly locked and needing to replay the whole level. *
  • Added viewable versions of some in-game animations to the archive (healing tentacles, goo-girl bonus scene) , behind the final door.
  • Added more hints to level 01 regarding secret passages.
  • Added a datacore for level 9.
  • Everyones progress saves should be fine, but if you notice anything odd, you can always jump back to the previous build by selecting it in the properties in your Steam library!

