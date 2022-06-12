Patch v0.06

General Changes
- Russian translation added (courtesy of @aliskda)
- Faction settings no longer show for empty slots in lobby for clarity
- Saved games now also show hours and minutes
AI Improvements
- Removed plan build limit for the AI
- Controls rations based on food availability
Magic Changes
- Each spellcaster now has 8 spells instead of 16, but their other abilities will be split into different units/buildings unique to each school of magic
- New arcane spell roster: Dispel magic, Summon magic broom, Spell ward, Conjure stones, Enchant weapons, Downpour, Thunder lightning, Transmute stone to gold
- New eldritch spell roster: Curse, Drain life, Agony, Blind, Sorrow, Summon third eye, Aquire forbidden knowledge, Inferno
- New life spell roster: Remedy, Summon cactus trap, Examine corpse, Conjure food, Living soil, Summon poison spitter, Potion of giants, Summon corpse eater
- New death spell roster: Weaken, Soil rot, Poisonous mold, Raise skeleton, Bone rot, Corpse explosion, Summon plague cloud, Raise zombie
- Buffs are no longer split into magical/natural
- All mage classes have a dispel type ability that also has a secondary effect
- Mana is tied to the player themselves (a global pool from which all casters draw)
- Removed mana crystal cost from spell casters
- Reduced cast range of 'Thunder' to 6 tiles from 8 (inline with all other spells)
- Lowered cooldown of Thunder from 160s to 100s but increased its mana cost to 60 from 33
- Reduced cooldown of 'Calm' to 10s from 60s
- Summon Rock Golem spell removed from arcane
Other Gameplay Changes
- 'Arrows' removed from the game
- Removed ammo/mana from individual units
- 'Fletcher's Workshop' removed from the game
- Added 'Mana Creator' building that converts mana crystals into mana
- 'Dispel' and 'Cure' spells now also remove 3 hit points from summoned units
- Added the 'Brothel', an entertainment building (max 2 workers, +150 entertainment points per worker)
- Reduced size of apothecary to 3x3 from 3x4
- Buildings are constructed faster (roughly by 33%)
- Increased the fire intensity buildings are set on when a territory is taken over by a factor of 125x
- Removed the hidden 5 minimum carriers feature
- Academy now has a maximum capacity of 3 magi
- Reduced hit points of mages from 4 to 3
- Reduced magic power of mages from 1.5 to 1
- 'Gold ingots' resource added (made in the smeltery)
- Magi now cost 1 golden ingot instead of 1 mana crystal
- Jewelry is now made from gold ingots instead of gold ore
- Disease spreads when an infected unit damages another
Bug Fixes
- Fixed caravans not correctly exporting wares into another storehouse
- Fixed setting world speed in multiplayer
- Fixed marketplace prices going haywire when buying by 10x
- Fixed AI ceasing to work after one of its buildings has been destroyed
- Fixed pathfinding occasionally crashing the game
Graphics Changes
- Smeltery & Apothecary graphics redesigned
- Vegetable farm and Chestnut farm now use fletcher's workshop graphics
- Added missing icons to several units
- Added missing death animations to summoned units (such as broom)
