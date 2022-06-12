 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 12 June 2022

Patch v0.06

Patch v0.06

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Russian translation added (courtesy of @aliskda)
  • Faction settings no longer show for empty slots in lobby for clarity
  • Saved games now also show hours and minutes

AI Improvements

  • Removed plan build limit for the AI
  • Controls rations based on food availability

Magic Changes

  • Each spellcaster now has 8 spells instead of 16, but their other abilities will be split into different units/buildings unique to each school of magic
  • New arcane spell roster: Dispel magic, Summon magic broom, Spell ward, Conjure stones, Enchant weapons, Downpour, Thunder lightning, Transmute stone to gold
  • New eldritch spell roster: Curse, Drain life, Agony, Blind, Sorrow, Summon third eye, Aquire forbidden knowledge, Inferno
  • New life spell roster: Remedy, Summon cactus trap, Examine corpse, Conjure food, Living soil, Summon poison spitter, Potion of giants, Summon corpse eater
  • New death spell roster: Weaken, Soil rot, Poisonous mold, Raise skeleton, Bone rot, Corpse explosion, Summon plague cloud, Raise zombie
  • Buffs are no longer split into magical/natural
  • All mage classes have a dispel type ability that also has a secondary effect
  • Mana is tied to the player themselves (a global pool from which all casters draw)
  • Removed mana crystal cost from spell casters
  • Reduced cast range of 'Thunder' to 6 tiles from 8 (inline with all other spells)
  • Lowered cooldown of Thunder from 160s to 100s but increased its mana cost to 60 from 33
  • Reduced cooldown of 'Calm' to 10s from 60s
  • Summon Rock Golem spell removed from arcane

Other Gameplay Changes

  • 'Arrows' removed from the game
  • Removed ammo/mana from individual units
  • 'Fletcher's Workshop' removed from the game
  • Added 'Mana Creator' building that converts mana crystals into mana
  • 'Dispel' and 'Cure' spells now also remove 3 hit points from summoned units
  • Added the 'Brothel', an entertainment building (max 2 workers, +150 entertainment points per worker)
  • Reduced size of apothecary to 3x3 from 3x4
  • Buildings are constructed faster (roughly by 33%)
  • Increased the fire intensity buildings are set on when a territory is taken over by a factor of 125x
  • Removed the hidden 5 minimum carriers feature
  • Academy now has a maximum capacity of 3 magi
  • Reduced hit points of mages from 4 to 3
  • Reduced magic power of mages from 1.5 to 1
  • 'Gold ingots' resource added (made in the smeltery)
  • Magi now cost 1 golden ingot instead of 1 mana crystal
  • Jewelry is now made from gold ingots instead of gold ore
  • Disease spreads when an infected unit damages another

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed caravans not correctly exporting wares into another storehouse
  • Fixed setting world speed in multiplayer
  • Fixed marketplace prices going haywire when buying by 10x
  • Fixed AI ceasing to work after one of its buildings has been destroyed
  • Fixed pathfinding occasionally crashing the game

Graphics Changes

  • Smeltery & Apothecary graphics redesigned
  • Vegetable farm and Chestnut farm now use fletcher's workshop graphics
  • Added missing icons to several units
  • Added missing death animations to summoned units (such as broom)
