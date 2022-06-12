 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 12 June 2022

Alpha V33 Update: Optimizations & bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8920997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Contents of the update:

  • Changed the way timers are displayed (uses much less resources)
  • Added precision to the hunger bar (display % of hunger bar)
  • Changed the bonus given by the hunger bar (100% hunger bar = 50% bonus, 0% = 0%)
  • Correction of the description of some items
  • Fixed a bug that caused the red arrow to appear in the tutorial
  • Changed the main buttons (buttons will still be enabled but an error message will appear to explain why the action cannot be done)
  • Fixed the vehicle vendor (levels did not match the vehicle)
