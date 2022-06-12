Alpha V33 Update: Optimizations & bug fix

Contents of the update:
- Changed the way timers are displayed (uses much less resources)
- Added precision to the hunger bar (display % of hunger bar)
- Changed the bonus given by the hunger bar (100% hunger bar = 50% bonus, 0% = 0%)
- Correction of the description of some items
- Fixed a bug that caused the red arrow to appear in the tutorial
- Changed the main buttons (buttons will still be enabled but an error message will appear to explain why the action cannot be done)
- Fixed the vehicle vendor (levels did not match the vehicle)
Changed files in this update