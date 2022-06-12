- New super dash animation
- Reduced multiplied players in supercharged mode
- Thunderstorm lightning ball now has bursts instead of constant chain lightning (the super is subject to be changed though, as it is slightly OP and not up par with other supers)
- Fixed performance issues for rock-rows
- Pink fireballs now have a different super action
- Wolf in super has now a different colour
- New aiming arrow on holding fire-button
- Many new animations
- Many fixes & improvements
Manic Archers update for 12 June 2022
Update 3.6.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
