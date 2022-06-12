 Skip to content

Destiny of the World update for 12 June 2022

Early Access Release #25 (Version: 0.9.8198.19616)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Functionality:

  • Clicking on Flag in Information Panel will now open the Diplomacy Screen.
  • Diplomacy Screen will now select the country that owns the currently selected region (if any).
  • Unit Report will now show "(Transport)" for land units that are loaded on transports
  • Added on-hand quantities of units to Production Summary Report

Tuning

  • Adjusted starting production plan for USA to build more destroyers
  • Reduced usable factories in captured regions to reflect destruction before capture.
  • Reduced supply convoy interception chance
  • Gave USA, USSR and China a transport. This was primarily to make the transport system more understandable for new players. They didn't previously start with any transports.

Changes:

  • Reworked how difficulty levels are computed internally
  • Changed USA AI to better coordinate plans based on status of war in Europe and Mediterranean
  • Increased aircraft rebase range

Bug Fixes:

  • Factory research was incorrectly affecting build times
  • Factory research was not reducing factory requirements properly for items already under construction
  • If no fuel or supply was requisitioned for a country, the game could produce incorrect shortage messages
  • Fixed another Fog of War bug for countries that start neutral (USA, Italy, and USSR)
  • Fixed bug where factory totals were being thrown off for USA, USSR during mobilization
  • Fixed bug where no Finnish Winter War option was not working
  • Fixed bug where not all game state was reset when creating new game or loading another game, if you had already had a game in progress.
  • Battle marker did not flash in correct region on mini map in some cases.
  • Fixed bug where max build quantity displayed on Production Detail Screen did not reflect researched production efficiencies
  • Loaded transports erroneously allowed to move into enemy region with port
  • Production Manager wasn't factoring in factory research improvements when computing maximum build quantities
  • Fixed bug with convoy usage calculations
  • Fixed bug where AI left units reserved for old plans when those plans were replaced with new plans in certain situations
