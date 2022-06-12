Early Access Release #25 (Version: 0.9.8198.19616)

New Functionality:
- Clicking on Flag in Information Panel will now open the Diplomacy Screen.
- Diplomacy Screen will now select the country that owns the currently selected region (if any).
- Unit Report will now show "(Transport)" for land units that are loaded on transports
- Added on-hand quantities of units to Production Summary Report
Tuning
- Adjusted starting production plan for USA to build more destroyers
- Reduced usable factories in captured regions to reflect destruction before capture.
- Reduced supply convoy interception chance
- Gave USA, USSR and China a transport. This was primarily to make the transport system more understandable for new players. They didn't previously start with any transports.
Changes:
- Reworked how difficulty levels are computed internally
- Changed USA AI to better coordinate plans based on status of war in Europe and Mediterranean
- Increased aircraft rebase range
Bug Fixes:
- Factory research was incorrectly affecting build times
- Factory research was not reducing factory requirements properly for items already under construction
- If no fuel or supply was requisitioned for a country, the game could produce incorrect shortage messages
- Fixed another Fog of War bug for countries that start neutral (USA, Italy, and USSR)
- Fixed bug where factory totals were being thrown off for USA, USSR during mobilization
- Fixed bug where no Finnish Winter War option was not working
- Fixed bug where not all game state was reset when creating new game or loading another game, if you had already had a game in progress.
- Battle marker did not flash in correct region on mini map in some cases.
- Fixed bug where max build quantity displayed on Production Detail Screen did not reflect researched production efficiencies
- Loaded transports erroneously allowed to move into enemy region with port
- Production Manager wasn't factoring in factory research improvements when computing maximum build quantities
- Fixed bug with convoy usage calculations
- Fixed bug where AI left units reserved for old plans when those plans were replaced with new plans in certain situations
