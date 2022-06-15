SILT - Patch Notes - 1.0.1

Hi everyone, just a quick update on the new patch we've released today. The patch includes:
NEW FEATURES
- Added screen-mode option to graphics settings menu. Allows full-screen exclusive or full-screen windowed modes.
BUG FIX
- Fixed a bug where the diver taking damage at the same moment they exit a level could cause the game to hang.
- Fixed a bug that caused unexpected behaviour when the diver died while holding the possession button.
SPOILER FIXES
Gameplay & Balancing Improvements
- Removed one of the [spoiler]three bobbit worms in Chapter 4, Scene 2 (Bobbit Tunnels 1)[/spoiler]. This makes the puzzle solution more straightforward to execute once the player has figured it out, giving the player more room to [spoiler]safely manoeuvre creatures through that area[/spoiler].
- Removed and repositioned some of [spoiler]the jellyfish mines in Chapter 4, Scene 4 (Chasm)[/spoiler]. This makes the traversal of this room slightly more forgiving and less frustrating.
- Prevented a soft-lock that could occur in Chapter 4, Scene 7 [spoiler](Nursery 2)[/spoiler] where the player could [spoiler]be trapped in the bottom area of the plant nursery when the light tentacle is damaged[/spoiler].
Quality-of-life
- Tweaked possession behaviour so that it never targets the creature the player is currently in control of. This helps in situations where the player is trying to possess in a tight space, such as [spoiler]the elevator switches in chapter 3[/spoiler], and should reduce frustrating “mis-possessions”.
Thanks for your feedback!
Changed files in this update