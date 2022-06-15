 Skip to content

Silt update for 15 June 2022

SILT - Patch Notes - 1.0.1

Hi everyone, just a quick update on the new patch we've released today. The patch includes:

NEW FEATURES

  • Added screen-mode option to graphics settings menu. Allows full-screen exclusive or full-screen windowed modes.

BUG FIX

  • Fixed a bug where the diver taking damage at the same moment they exit a level could cause the game to hang.
  • Fixed a bug that caused unexpected behaviour when the diver died while holding the possession button.

SPOILER FIXES

Gameplay & Balancing Improvements

  • Removed one of the [spoiler]three bobbit worms in Chapter 4, Scene 2 (Bobbit Tunnels 1)[/spoiler]. This makes the puzzle solution more straightforward to execute once the player has figured it out, giving the player more room to [spoiler]safely manoeuvre creatures through that area[/spoiler].
  • Removed and repositioned some of [spoiler]the jellyfish mines in Chapter 4, Scene 4 (Chasm)[/spoiler]. This makes the traversal of this room slightly more forgiving and less frustrating.
  • Prevented a soft-lock that could occur in Chapter 4, Scene 7 [spoiler](Nursery 2)[/spoiler] where the player could [spoiler]be trapped in the bottom area of the plant nursery when the light tentacle is damaged[/spoiler].


Quality-of-life

  • Tweaked possession behaviour so that it never targets the creature the player is currently in control of. This helps in situations where the player is trying to possess in a tight space, such as [spoiler]the elevator switches in chapter 3[/spoiler], and should reduce frustrating “mis-possessions”.

Thanks for your feedback!

